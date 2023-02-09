Skiing and the whole of Italian sport are in mourning: Elena Fanchini is dead. The former blue skier, sister of Nadia and Sabrina, died at the age of 37: she had been battling cancer for some time. During his career he had won the silver medal in downhill at the 2005 World Championships held in Bormio and Santa Caterina Valfurva and had collected 4 podiums in the World Cup, always in downhill: 2 victories (in Lake Louise in 2005 and in Cortina d’ Ampezzo in 2015) and 2 third places. Sofia Goggia had recently dedicated her downhill success in Cortina to Elena Fanchini.

The condolences of the Fisi

A mourning has struck the women’s Alpine Ski World Cup team and the entire winter sports family. At the end of a serious illness, Elena Fanchini, champion from Brescia who retired in 2017, died at her home in Solato at the age of 37. Born in Lovere (Bs) on April 30, 1985, Elena stood out in the downhill at the Santa Caterina Valfurva in 2005 when, at not even 20 years old, she won an amazing silver medal behind Janica Kostelic.

Sister of former internationals Nadia and Sabrina, she took part in six World Cups and three Olympics. In the World Cup she conquered two downhill victories in Lake Louise in 2005 and in Cortina in 2015, for a total of four podiums, despite a repeated series of injuries that have never taken away her smile and the ability to be loved by her companions. team and by the opponents.

The President Flavio Roda and the whole family of the Italian Winter Sports Federation are close to Nadia, Sabrina, father Sandro and mother Giusi in these sad hours of suffering.

The pain of Mikaela Shiffrin

After hearing the news of Elena Fanchini’s disappearance, too Mikaela Shiffrin wanted to express his condolences through his social profiles: “This has been a day full of emotions, there are so many things I would like to share. But what weighs the most is the loss of Elena Fanchini. I offer my condolences to the Fanchini family who had such a strong impact on our sport and on the whole world with passion and kindness. The people we lost will never be forgotten. My heart is also with the Italian team, who are now suffering a lot. Here at the World Cup we share the same hotel and I can tell you that their love and come on they are pure and true. Now more than ever I root for their entire team.”

