Elettra Lamborghini’s super summer diet: How I lost 7 kilos in 2 weeks

A dietary change that has brought surprising results

Elettra Lamborghini has adopted a vegetarian diet since 2019, after reading a book on the slaughtering chain that prompted her to reflect on her diet. This change in her diet has allowed her to regain splendid physical shape. In just over two weeks, the artist lost about seven kilos, achieving remarkable results.

Wellness beyond weight loss

“I feel much better,” Elettra said in her Instagram stories, showing her satisfaction with her weight loss. The diet followed was not only limited to the loss of kilos, but also contributed to the improvement of his overall health. As she explained on her social media accounts, the weight loss was a consequence of eliminating some “abuses”. Furthermore, Elettra Lamborghini trains hard with the help of a personal trainer, which has certainly contributed to her weight loss.

The secrets of Elettra Lamborghini’s diet

But how did Elettra Lamborghini lose seven kilos in two weeks? The singer followed a diet based on fiber and protein, reducing but not completely eliminating carbohydrates. Here’s how her diet is structured:

Breakfast: A meal of oats, accompanied by a fruit such as an apple or banana, or oatmeal cookies with a glass of soy milk. Midmorning: A mixed salad with a diced orange, carrots , cherry tomatoes and 50 grams of tofu cubes.Lunch: 80 grams of brown rice or boiled spelled, with 40 grams of chickpeas, beans or lentils. A mixed salad of tomatoes, carrots and zucchini, and 30 grams of wholemeal bread.Snack: Nuts such as cashews or walnuts, accompanied by a glass of soy milk.Dinner: Two soy or spelled burgers with a side of broccoli, or protein foods accompanied by green salad, dried tomatoes, olives and carrots.

A balanced diet to achieve the desired results

Elettra Lamborghini has chosen a balanced dietary approach, combining fibre, protein and a variety of nutritious foods. His diet includes well-structured meals and controlled portions, offering a mix of healthy and tasty ingredients. It’s important to point out that every person has different dietary needs, so it’s always advisable to consult a professional before making any significant changes to your diet.

Elettra’s determination and the results achieved

Elettra Lamborghini has shown great determination in following her diet and engaging in training. Her story inspires many people who want to achieve their health and fitness goals. She is an example of how choosing a healthy diet and engaging in exercise can lead to extraordinary results.

Disclaimer: It is important to remember that every individual has different health conditions and needs. Before making any significant changes to your diet, it is always advisable to consult a health professional or dietician.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

