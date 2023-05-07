Elevated levels of toxic metals in some mixed fruit juices and soft drinks. « Medicine in the Library

A new study conducted by researchers at theUniversity of Tulane analyzed 60 commonly available beverages and found that mixed fruit juices, soft drinks and plant-based milks such as oat and almond were more likely to contain levels of toxic metals exceeding federal drinking water standards.

The beverages sampled, which included those commonly found in grocery stores — single and blended juices, plant-based milks, sodas and teas — were measured for 25 different toxic metals and trace elements. Mixed fruit juices and plant-based milks (such as oat and almond) contained high concentrations of toxic metals more often than other beverages, according to findings published in the “Journal of Food Composition and Analysis“.

These soft drinks are often consumed in smaller quantities than water, meaning the health risks to adults are most likely low. But the prof. Godebo said parents should be cautious about what drinks they offer their children.

“People should avoid giving high-volume mixed fruit juices or plant-based milks to infants and toddlersGodebo said. “Arsenic, lead and cadmium are known carcinogens and well known to cause internal organ damage and cognitive impairment in children especially during early brain development“.

The professor. Godebo said most of these elements found in the drinks allegedly come from contaminated soil. “These metals are naturally occurring, so it’s hard to get rid of them completely“, concludes Godebo.

Read abstract of the article:

Toxic metals and essential elements contents in commercially available fruit juices and other non-alcoholic beverages from the United States.

Source: University of Tulane