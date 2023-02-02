Home Health Eleven cases of scabies at the nursing home
Eleven cases of scabies at the nursing home

STAGNO LOMBARDO – Eleven cases of scabies confirmed in the Don Mori retirement home in Stagno Lombardo. All the protocols foreseen in these cases have been activated, in particular the collaboration between the residential facility for the elderly, Ats (for operational management) and Asst (for treatment and diagnosis) is maximum.

Reassurances come from the top management of the RSA both on the management of cases, all treated on site, and on the conditions of patients suffering from this dermatological disease. “It is a dermatologically treatable disease. The situation is under controlresidents are cared for on site by our trained staff and are clinically stable. They were all isolated in the same ward. We are proceeding in agreement with Asst with a treatment and diagnosis plan and, with Ats as regards operational management. The therapies are calibrated and targeted according to the different clinical conditions. We have already scheduled a follow-up for the progress of the disease and the diagnosis which will be concluded within a couple of weeks. The family members are constantly informed by the health director of the facility.

