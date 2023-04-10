L’Europa risk losing drugs important if the rules sui patents. To sound the alarm is Eli Lillyaccording to which the draft of the plan to reduce the protection of market exclusivity it could make the pursuit of some therapies impractical. He spoke on the subject David Ricks, CEO of one of the largest pharmaceutical groups in the world. The proposal the is working onEuropean Union plans to reduce the market exclusivity protection from 10 to 8 years. That could push the pharmaceutical industry away from pursuing treatments for chronic diseases or cancer trials, Ricks said.

According to what reported by Financial Timesthe risk expressed by the manager of Eli Lilly is that if this legislation were to be carried forward «worrying», Europe may lose new drugs to illnesses like those cardiac and the cancer. Not only: David Ricks he explained that it would also condition investments in the treatment of pathologies such as Alzheimer e obesityfor which Eli Lilly is working on potential key drugs, as the reform would allow generic drug makers to create cheaper alternatives.

“WITH PATENTS REFORM AT RISK DRUGS AND STUDIES”

The decisions of theEuropa sui patents could affect Big Pharma’s investments even globally, because the revenues generated in theEuropean Unionin the United States e in Japan they fund innovation for patients around the world, added the CEO of Eli Lilly at the Financial Times. For its part, the EU has for now postponed to the end of April the publication of its first revision of the laws governing the pharmaceutical industry in twenty years, giving hope to some pharmaceutical executives that they could reconsider reducing the protection of the intellectual property. For David Ricks the reform would accelerate the decline of investments in the European pharmaceutical industry compared to other countries such as the United States. «How can more BioNTechs be created? I think this is a question that should be more present in this legislative processhe continued, referring to the German biotech company he made with Pfizer il mRna Covid vaccine. The draft law, seen by the Financial Times, shortens the period of exclusivity but rewards companies by offering them longer monopolies if they launch drugs in all EU member states within two years and conduct more extensive trials.

“WE HAVE THE SAME GOALS BUT…”

The EU Commission it is under pressure from smaller Member States to ensure that companies do not ignore their markets. Specifically, there are eight countries, including Cipro e Romania, who wrote a letter urging her to stick to the plan. In March the Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides told the European Parliament that this reform «strikes a balance, fully supporting innovation and a globally competitive European industry». He also pointed out that “drugs don’t reach patients quickly enough or at the same time», which is why they want «change this by rewarding those who go the extra mile to grant access to the entire EU». For some industry representatives, however, the proposals are unworkable and companies risk taking more time to launch a drug, for example, if a country waits to know what price others pay. «We have the same goals, but there are reasons why this doesn’t happen that have nothing to do with the will of the companies“, he added David Ricksexplaining that Eli Lilly made cuts in Europe and reduced the number of clinical trials there.

