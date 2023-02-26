A lifelong love. Elia Castaldini and Remo Marchini celebrate today a truly enviable milestone, one that warms the heart because it makes us think that eternal love really exists. Just want it.



Elia, 91, and Remo, 98, have in fact been happily married for 74 years. “They too have had their ups and downs, like all couples, but their secret is that they have always loved each other. And also that they had a lot of patience and understanding for each other »says their niece Silvia who takes care of her grandparents together with her other family members.