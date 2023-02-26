Home Health Elia and Remo, married for 74 years: «The secret? Patience and understanding»
Health

Elia and Remo, married for 74 years: «The secret? Patience and understanding»

by admin
Elia and Remo, married for 74 years: «The secret? Patience and understanding»

A lifelong love. Elia Castaldini and Remo Marchini celebrate today a truly enviable milestone, one that warms the heart because it makes us think that eternal love really exists. Just want it.

Elia, 91, and Remo, 98, have in fact been happily married for 74 years. “They too have had their ups and downs, like all couples, but their secret is that they have always loved each other. And also that they had a lot of patience and understanding for each other »says their niece Silvia who takes care of her grandparents together with her other family members.

See also  The top influencers on Instagram: Khaby Lame voiced Chiara Ferragni

You may also like

“The size problem is real”

Franco Berrino: «Healthy diet, sport and meditation: my...

We are the future, take us seriously

“Guillain-Barré syndrome possible risk of Pfizer vaccine for...

“We as Nazi Germany, I could not believe...

Bonus in March, another one arrives: this time...

“In the beginning, it was I who recommended...

in the coming days it will also descend...

SBK, Phillip Island is Red: Bautista triumphs ahead...

Alpine skiing, Marco Schwarz conquers the first giant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy