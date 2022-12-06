Many men and women of all ages have experienced swelling at least once after eating. It is not that feeling of fullness after a meal, but a visible abdominal distension due to the ingestion of foods that tend to ferment. The balance of bacteria living in the colon is disturbed and symptoms such as abdominal swelling, meteorism and digestive problems.

Swelling, however, can be the sign of some pathological conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, celiac disease, constipation, lactose intolerance.