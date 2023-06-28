Eliminate carbohydrates from the diet: what are the consequences for the body

Many people like to add carbohydrates to their diet, but what are the risks that the body runs if they are completely eliminated from their diet?

Carbohydrates are one of the main nutrients found in food and can be found in fruits, vegetables and cereals such as pasta, bread, rice and potatoes.

Often found in snack foods and baked goods, Carbohydrates appear to be our body’s preferred source of energy. When we take in too many of them, our body stores them as fat. For this reason, many people decide to completely eliminate or significantly reduce carbohydrates in their diet.

But what is ‘hiding’ behind this choice? Or, better to say, what are the risks we face?

What are the positive effects of the no-carb diet?

Sometimes it may seem like the right decision to make, but what exactly happens to our body when we eliminate carbohydrates from our diet? In this article, we will explore the positive and negative effects of the no-carb diet on our bodies.

What happens to the body if you eliminate carbohydrates (tantasalute.it)

If you stop eating carbs or decrease your portions, here’s what happens:

Diet without this nutrient is often associated to weight loss because when we eliminate it, our body has to look for other sources of energy, such as stored fat. When we burn fat, we lose excessive weight; On a low-carb diet, appetite may decrease as they produce blood sugar spikes that can cause hunger shortly after eating. This nutrient is often found in high-calorie foods, so eliminating it from your diet also reduces your calorie intake. Reduced carbohydrate intake has been associated with a decrease in blood insulin. This reduction can improve metabolic health, decrease the risk of diabetes and the accumulation of abdominal fat; When we do not get this type of nutrient from the diet, we also eliminate important sources of vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber. This can lead to nutrient deficiencies which can cause long-term health problems; By eliminating sources of fiber in the diet, we can develop constipation problems. This is especially true if you have been on a low-carb diet for a long time; As they are our body’s preferred source of energy, eliminating them it could cause fatigue and tiredness. Furthermore, total elimination can lead to reduced physical performance during exercise; not introducing the nutrient from the diet can cause an increased production of acetone in the body, which can lead to bad breath. So it is advisable not to eliminate them completely but to take them in the right proportions.