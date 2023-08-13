Eliminate the stench with simple tricks

Does your garbage can stink? Even if you dispose of the garbage regularly, bad smells can appear and penetrate everywhere. Then it’s time to neutralize them naturally.

Household odors are not a pleasant topic, but it is really important to combat them. Nobody likes a smelly trash can in the kitchen, especially after you’ve taken out the trash. Or sitting outside in the summer and smelling the stinky garbage tones. Many people try to neutralize unwanted odors with air fresheners, but these only cover them up and don’t eliminate them. Here are the best home remedies you can use effectively when your garbage can stinks.

Garbage can stinks: what can you do about it?

When temperatures rise in the summer, it’s not uncommon to be able to smell the rubbish in the bin from several meters away. It is therefore very important to always pay attention to cleanliness and to clean the garbage can regularly. However, if it still smells bad, you should take other measures. Luckily, there are effective home remedies and tricks for smelly outdoor trash cans and indoor trash cans that can help you.

Clean the garbage can with vinegar

If you have a smelly garbage can, the first thing you should do is make sure the bin is cleaned well and any odors trapped in the plastic are removed.

Often used for various cleaning products, vinegar has certain cleaning and disinfecting power and the ability to efficiently remove odors. That’s why it also works for cleaning garbage cans and garbage cans.

After collecting the trash, spray some vinegar on the walls of the bin and wipe them down. Then pour enough vinegar into the garbage can to cover the bottom and leave until the next day. Be sure to leave the lid open and, if possible, place the bin in a sunny spot. Then rinse them with clear water.

absorb liquid residues

After you’ve cleaned the garbage can, it’s a good idea to protect it from future odors so that a deep clean isn’t needed often.

Line the garbage can with old newspapers that can soak up the liquids, and periodically replace them with new ones.

Neutralize odors with baking soda

Baking soda is very efficient when it comes to preventing odors in the garbage can.

Simply sprinkle a light layer of baking soda on the bottom of the plastic bin before inserting the bin liner. If you have a metal can, put a large amount of baking soda in a coffee filter and seal tightly. This measure is necessary to avoid corrosion. Then place it on the bottom of the garbage can so the home remedy can absorb the odors.

To ensure that the garbage can in the house does not release odors during the day, put 70g of baking soda in the garbage bag in the morning and you will find that in the evening when you are supposed to take the garbage outside, you will no longer notice any odors.

Garbage can stinks: use coffee grounds

A layer of coffee beans or dried coffee grounds on the bottom of your freshly cleaned dustbin exudes the beloved scent of freshly brewed coffee while absorbing unpleasant odours. Also, sprinkle some coffee grounds over the trash to minimize the stench until it’s picked up.

The coffee grounds are also ideal as fertilizer for indoor plants.

Dryer sheets against bad smells

Dryer sheets are another great tool that can freshen up your trash can. Much like they make your clothes smell fresh and clean, they can also neutralize common odors. And the best part is, you don’t need new towels to keep the bad odors at bay.

Simply toss a used drying towel in the bin, or place two of these under the bin liner, replacing them once a week, to prevent the odors from returning.

Garbage can stinks: cat litter can help

Did you know that cat litter can also absorb the unpleasant smell of waste? This is an inexpensive and easy way to keep the stink at bay.

Just sprinkle some cat litter on the bottom of the bin and change it out at the next garbage pickup. It keeps moisture and odors out for up to a week. Don’t forget to throw something in the bin liner as well. There’s not much of a difference between cheap and expensive cat litter when you put it in the bin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

