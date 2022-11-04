Eliminating sugars improves mental health (also)

Sugars are the new saturated fats. In the sense that until a few years ago we only talked about saturated vs polyunsaturated fats, saying that the former were very bad (for health and silhouette) while the latter were a boon, now the arrows of nutritionists, dieticians and foodcoaches are all launched against sugars which, it seems, are really harmful.

The problem is that sugars, unlike fats, are much more prevalent in food than their competitors are and eliminating them involves quite a demanding effort. In fact, it is not just a question of avoiding the teaspoon of sugar that we add to coffee, the brioche for breakfast or the dessert at the end of the meal. Sugars are everywhere and for us Italians they are present in some cult foods of our diet. We are talking about bread, pasta, pizza as well as biscuits, cereals but also wine, beer and alcohol in general. But the feat (titanic for many) of eliminating sugars seems to be worth the expense. This is confirmed by all the most recent scientific researches that highlight the health benefits of a low glycemic diet. Mental health also benefits: this is what emerges from a study published in the journal Scientific Report and conducted at University College London.

On the other hand also WHO recommends a moderate intake of sugars which should not represent more than 5-10% of the total caloric intake. The average intake, on the other hand, is generally double the recommended level, increasing obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders.

1. It improves cognitive health

Excess sugar in the body and in the blood causes insulin resistance and, according to some studies, there is a correlation between this phenomenon and some neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. What is certain is that reducing sugar improves concentration skills and, consequently, cognitive health. Memory also improves: insulin is a hormone that optimizes synaptic connections and high blood glucose levels create resistance against these hormones by hampering memory and learning skills.

2. Anxiety and depression are reduced

After a very sugary meal, the glycemic level in the blood rises and you enter a state of pseudo-well-being which, however, as soon as the sugar level is lowered, triggers the opposite reaction and can cause anxiety. In addition, sugars over-stimulating serotonin can lead to mood disorders. And depression is one of the main ones.

The researchers proved this in a study that recruited 10,000 civil servants between the ages of 35 and 55. It found that the risk of developing a mental disorder after 5 years was 23% higher among men who consumed more than 67g of sugar per day compared to those who consumed less than 40g.