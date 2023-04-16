«Elimination of special protection is my goal»

The government’s goal is “the elimination of special protection” for asylum seekers, within the framework of an overall strategy that envisages a hard line against traffickers in human beings, but also regular flows and cooperation with the countries of departure and transit. From Addis Ababa the president of the Council Giorgia Meloni definitively clarifies the line of the executive regarding the protection for migrants who in our country cannot take advantage of the traditional protection linked to the right of asylum. A clarity that is linked to the presentation by the majority of an amendment to severely limit the institution. On the day cui Matteo Salvini claims the decision of the majority as a result obtained by his party (“Thanks to an amendment wanted by the League to stop the special protection greatly expanded by the left”), Giorgia Meloni also confirms that the direction is somehow marked, despite the protests of the opposition. “A shame that they want to cancel special protection,” says Pd secretary Elly Schlein. «I have as my objective the elimination of special protection – the premier remarks -because it is a question of further protection compared to what happens in the rest of Europe and I believe that Italy has no reason to deviate from European regulations. There is a majority proposal as a whole and I trust that it is the approved one. It is not an issue on which there are differences.

The Italian school The issue of migrants is central to the two-day visit to Addis Ababa, where Meloni met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The mission ends at Galileo Galilei Italian school, the largest Italian institute in the world, with about 940 studentsfrom kindergarten to high school. An opportunity – which is also a huge crowd with the Ethiopian students – to reaffirm his vision on the management of migrants. «In the Council of Ministers, together with much tougher rules on human traffickers, we also approved a three-year flow decree trying to send the message that if these nations help us fight the networks of traffickers, we are giving signals not only in terms of flows but also training and aid".

China and Russia From this point of view, for the premier, the assessment of the Ethiopian trip is “excellent, very profitable, concrete”. The «Galilei» school, for her, is an emblematic example: «There is a great desire for Italy, there is great attention for our ability to cooperate in a non-predatory way. We want to work on infrastructure, agriculture, tourism». And another terrain in which Italy can have a central “role” is that of being a “spokesman” in the multilateral bodies of the needs of African countries. Which Rome is doing following the guidelines decided at the G7, but also within the European Union, in which the prime minister sees a change of perspective. In Africa “Europe has fallen behind” and the ground “is recovering by realizing that Africa is strategic”also to recover the empty spaces left in recent years to “other international players”, with particular reference to China and Russia.

There Pnrr folder After the visit to the Italian school, Meloni returns to Rome. Among the dossiers that await you is that of the Pnrr: you underline that the government is working “every day, non-stop” in remodulating the Plan, and you openly say that – with respect to the European Commission’s deadlines – the most important thing right now for Italy is to take the necessary time not to having to change the Plan once again: «The prescription of the EU Commission is August and we are complying. We want to do our best to spend the resources and we take the necessary time for the modifications, the real goal is not to be the first in the class, but to make the best use of the resources and put them on the ground». There is also discussion of a centre-right single party, and the prime minister confirms the traditional line of her party, also in view of next year’s European elections: «I have always been convinced that plurality within the centre-right is an enrichment rather than a problem . The point is the will to walk together, I see that will and without prejudice to that will there are also different nuances, this is easier to do today with the parties, what will happen tomorrow no one is able to say”. There is also room for a question on colonialism, Meloni replies by saying that “frankly the issue hasn’t emerged, we haven’t talked about it, it’s an aspect they haven’t considered”.