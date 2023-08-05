Elio Persico, who is the skipper of the Amalfi motorboat. The reverse may have killed Adrienne Vaughan

A dramatic video aggravates the position of the skipper driving the motorboat that cut off the road to a tourist sailing ship off the Amalfi Coast. From the images… Already a subscriber? Login here!

A dramatic video aggravates the position of the skipper driving the motorboat that cut off a tourist sailing ship off the coast of Amalfi coast. From the images shot by one of the 80 foreign passengers who were on board the 40-metre sailing ship, it can in fact be seen that the driver of the 6-metre goiter – after the collision – makes another wrong maneuver. He puts it into reverse, even though he realized that in the impact with the larger hull, two members of the little American family he was accompanying on a trip to Positano. The little girl is quite distant, but the mother, Adrienne Vaughan, just then she may have been injured by the motorboat’s propeller. So much so that Aelius Persian (now being investigated for manslaughter and manslaughter) realizes this and, after the boat has moved backwards a couple of metres, he disengages reverse gear. Due to the injuries sustained, the US president of the Bloomsbury publishing house died. The footage also shows the victim’s husband in shock and bloodied, while the youngest son cries.

THE CHARACTER

A bolt from the blue on the family Perch who lives in the hilly area of ​​Massa Lubrense, in the hamlet of Santa Maria la Neve, between the sea and terraced citrus groves. They are known as the «Montarzo» precisely in reference to the locality where the family home is located. «I know the father and he is a calm person – confides a girl who prefers to remain anonymous – unlike Elio and his three brothers who are boys I would define as “party animals”. Nonetheless, no one would have expected what happened.” A comment also shared by one of the incumbents of Canton Navy who knows the Persico family well: «Parents are absolutely decent people – he clarifies – but the four children are not of the same stuff. The problem is that when you do a job where people entrust you with their lives and those of their loved ones, you have to be lucid. In this case, stress, heat and fatigue could also have had an impact, but certainly, if the intake of drugs and alcohol is ascertained, there is no excuse. And to think that Elio is one of the good ones at sea, not like so many improvised sailors that are seen in this period».

Effectively the 30-year-old also enjoys the esteem of his colleagues. «From a technical point of view, I must say that he is one of the best skippers in the area, not a guy who started taking tourists around as a result of the boom in the charter sector – explains one of the long-time sailors from Massa Lubrense – I was able to see the video which, however, does not clarify the dynamics. Unfortunately, in this case, I think external factors intervened which led to the tragedy». Factors such as the intake of alcohol and drugs could be, and the distraction due to the use of the cell phone. “The whole community of Massa Lubrense is shocked by what happened”, explains the mayor Lorenzo Balducelli.

