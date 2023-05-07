Home » Elisa Mazzucchelli, the girl from Cislago died after the motorcycle accident with the boy in Bovisio
Health

Elisa Mazzucchelli, the girl from Cislago died after the motorcycle accident with the boy in Bovisio

by admin

He did not make it Elisa Mazzucchelli, the 27-year-old girl from Cislago (Varese) involved in the motorcycle accident that took place on Thursday evening with her boyfriend. The boy, a 27-year-old from Bovisio Masciago, was driving a Honda Cbr 1000 which crashed, for reasons still under investigation, into a car that preceded it in the same direction along the Saronno-Monza road, shortly after midnight.

The sad epilogue

After the disastrous fall on the asphalt, the two young men were immediately rescued and taken to hospital in serious condition. He was accompanied by the air ambulance to the Circolo di Varese hospital, from where he was then discharged, she to the Niguarda emergency room, where she died in the past few hours from the serious injuries sustained.

The memory

On social networks, many messages of condolence, above all that of the school that the two young people attended, Itas of Limbiate: “There are no words, only deep pain”. “Life has been decidedly unfair and ungrateful to you, a flower cannot be cut at the age of 27,” wrote a friend.

See also  Covid, fourth dose for almost 900 thousand fragile subjects from 1 March - Health

You may also like

at 16 she shields her but is killed...

William and Kate Middleton accomplices in the coronation...

only the “day off” can make it bearable

«We will have the required ammunition, we will...

Foggia kills his 16-year-old daughter and a man:...

Giro d’Italia, Jonathan Milan wins the second stage...

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake and a new...

Fasting: a habit that could bring health benefits...

«Continue even alone»- breaking latest news

Vlahovic and yellow card celebration against racists: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy