The artist added: ‘My symptoms didn’t last long, but the first 24 hours felt like an amusement park. Then I got dizzy and nauseous. This is actually a pretty common ailment that causes short episodes of dizziness: a false sensation of movement or that everything is spinning. This is in response to movements of the head that stimulate the posterior semicircular canal of the inner ear. Fortunately, it is nothing serious”.

Then Elisa joked emphasizing: “At first we thought of labyrinthitis… it would have been incredible if Elisa had gotten labyrinthitis…”. The singer references “Labyrinth,” the 1997 song with which she became famous. Then the singer announced the cancellation of some dates, although now she feels better: “The doctor advised me to wait, in order not to risk relapses. For this reason, with a heavy weight on me, I also had to move the dates in Florence. I’m so sorry for the people I’ve caused an inconvenience, it’s really a pity but I hope to see you again at the concerts I’ve repositioned in January.” And she concludes: “I wanted to let you know that I feel better, the dizziness and nausea are almost completely gone and therefore I plan to resume my tour from Rome, we will see you again for the other appointments”.

Lots of duets

In November, the artist collaborated with Muse for a duet single entitled “Ghosts (how I move on)”, a special and exclusive version of the most emotional song from the latest album of the British group “Will of the people”.

Meanwhile, in December Cesare Cremonini and Elisa released the “live” versions of “Poetica” and the medley “Io e Anna /Anche Fragile”. This is the live recording of the performance that the two artists gave during the last concert in the Cremonini buildings on November 17 at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan. In fact, Elisa performed as a guest star on the last date of Cremonini’s tour, which started in June in the stadiums and was followed by the concert-event at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola and 13 shows in the arenas.