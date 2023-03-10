Abrupt fall during an intense training session for Elisabetta Canalis: what happened and how is the former tissue.

We often wonder how women in the entertainment world manage to maintain a toned and firm body even after overcoming the 40 years. The malignant and the envious immediately jump to the conclusion that there is the help of cosmetic surgery and Instagram or television filters, but the truth is that to keep in such shape over the years you need hard and constant work.

In fact, when a large part of your profession is based on the image, the image becomes your goal primary job. Just as happens for athletes, men and women in show business must also be careful about what they eat during the day and must also combine a healthy diet with a routine of physical exercises.

Not even the beautiful can escape this logic Elisabetta Canalisformer tissue of Striscia la Notizia who remained in the hearts of Italians and often the object of attention and amazement on the part of Italians, unable to understand how it is possible that over time she has become even more beautiful than when she began her television career on Channel 5.

Elisabetta Canalis, accident during training in the gym: how are you?

Who follows the beautiful showgirl, model and influencer on Instagram she had to see how sensationally Elisabetta managed to keep her body, even more toned and sculpted than when she danced on the counter of Striscia la Notizia as a twenty-year-old. In part it is certainly due to genetics and mother nature (as well as the beautiful mother whose images have recently come out on Elisabetta’s profile).

The rest is the result of constant attention to nutrition and a training routine that allows her to sculpt the muscles of her body in a harmonious way. Just during one of these workouts aimed at toning and strengthen muscle tone of thighs and buttocks, the beautiful Sardinian model ran into an accident that could have cost her dearly.

Canalis herself proved what happened with a post in which we see the training session in question and the moment in which she loses her balance and falls to the ground. The pictures are quite frightening, since Elizabeth falls backwards and risks hitting the back of her head, but don’t worry: luckily she escaped unscathed. This is demonstrated by the fact that the comment of the video put an ironic phrase to defuse the incident: “It was a new training technique”.

