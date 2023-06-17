Elly Schlein in the streets with the M5S against precariousness – breaking latest news

Interviewed by the breaking latest news, Conte then said: Â«The battle over the minimum wage is a battle for civility and Italy must make up for this delay. It is surreal a country with such low salaries compared to the rest of Europe and unable to immediately raise payroll. During my second government, even within the majority, not all political forces showed themselves willing to embrace the criterion of a legally established minimum threshold. Now I see openings in the Democratic Party and lastly also by Calenda. If today the Democratic Party is also in favor of a social protection measure such as the basic income and the minimum wage, this can only make our battles stronger. We cultivate a natural dialogue with the Democratic Party, also yesterday we spoke with Schlein. There are issues on which battles can be carried on together and convergences can be found. However, we believe it is inappropriate to speak of an organic alliance. There are still important distances on the table, such as the one on the ecological transition, on the issue of weapons, on the broad field».