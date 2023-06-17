Home » Elly Schlein in the streets with the M5S against precariousness – breaking latest news
Health

Elly Schlein in the streets with the M5S against precariousness – breaking latest news

by admin
Elly Schlein in the streets with the M5S against precariousness – breaking latest news

Pd secretary Elly Schlein will be present today at the start of the march against precariousness organized by the M5S in Rome. The Democratic Party made it known. Â «Yesterday we spoke with Elly Schlein and he anticipated that he will stop by the square to say hello,» confirmed Giuseppe Conte.

Interviewed by the breaking latest news, Conte then said: Â«The battle over the minimum wage is a battle for civility and Italy must make up for this delay. It is surreal a country with such low salaries compared to the rest of Europe and unable to immediately raise payroll. During my second government, even within the majority, not all political forces showed themselves willing to embrace the criterion of a legally established minimum threshold. Now I see openings in the Democratic Party and lastly also by Calenda. If today the Democratic Party is also in favor of a social protection measure such as the basic income and the minimum wage, this can only make our battles stronger. We cultivate a natural dialogue with the Democratic Party, also yesterday we spoke with Schlein. There are issues on which battles can be carried on together and convergences can be found. However, we believe it is inappropriate to speak of an organic alliance. There are still important distances on the table, such as the one on the ecological transition, on the issue of weapons, on the broad field».

See also  here is what to do according to the order of the doctors

You may also like

Clash in Rome: house search of the youtuber...

If you have a lot of stress, you...

here are the most popular “medical” apps –...

New important EU law on salaries alongside other...

Do we need to match toenails and fingernails?

MotoGP, the starting grid of the German GP...

Chicken or egg first? Researchers solve the mysteries...

Stroke, Revolutionary Nose Drops Accelerate and Improve Recovery...

Contact lenses and the sea: what to know...

Cranesbill: easy-care plant for every location | >...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy