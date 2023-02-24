The computer, the notebooks of notes on the primary campaign, the water bottle, the glasses. They were in Elly Schlein’s backpack. Stolen from the candidate for the Pd secretariat, in the last bend of the race for the leadership of the Democratic Party.

The deputy dem recounts it, in a post on Facebook with bitter tones: “Having been traveling far and wide across the country for weeks, a misadventure could have happened! My backpack was stolen today on the train from Verona to central Milan, shortly before or shortly after the Brescia stop”.

The candidate dem, in challenge on Sunday 26 February in the gazebo of the primaries against Stefano Bonaccini, then launches an appeal, trusting in the good heart of thieves. “If this message gets to the person who stole it, please return it somehow, leave it somewhere that can be found,” Schlein writes.

But what was so precious about that backpack? “I’d like to have it back”, confides the vice president of Emilia Romagna, “not so much for the computer, I’m not deluding myself. But for the notebooks in which I’ve collected testimonials and cross-references on this long journey, my glasses, water bottle, letters that some of you have given me with their hopes and proposals, from South to North. Those – he concludes – I am very sorry to lose”.