Home Health Elly Schlein reports her backpack stolen on the train
Health

Elly Schlein reports her backpack stolen on the train

by admin
Elly Schlein reports her backpack stolen on the train


The computer, the notebooks of notes on the primary campaign, the water bottle, the glasses. They were in Elly Schlein’s backpack. Stolen from the candidate for the Pd secretariat, in the last bend of the race for the leadership of the Democratic Party.

The deputy dem recounts it, in a post on Facebook with bitter tones: “Having been traveling far and wide across the country for weeks, a misadventure could have happened! My backpack was stolen today on the train from Verona to central Milan, shortly before or shortly after the Brescia stop”.

The candidate dem, in challenge on Sunday 26 February in the gazebo of the primaries against Stefano Bonaccini, then launches an appeal, trusting in the good heart of thieves. “If this message gets to the person who stole it, please return it somehow, leave it somewhere that can be found,” Schlein writes.

But what was so precious about that backpack? “I’d like to have it back”, confides the vice president of Emilia Romagna, “not so much for the computer, I’m not deluding myself. But for the notebooks in which I’ve collected testimonials and cross-references on this long journey, my glasses, water bottle, letters that some of you have given me with their hopes and proposals, from South to North. Those – he concludes – I am very sorry to lose”.


See also  Food and digital, a study to help the sector

You may also like

China’s peace plan

Serie B, ten goals in two advances! First...

Are e-cigarettes bad for you? Here’s what and...

“I didn’t talk about sanctions against Principal Savino”

it is Marco Raduano, known as «Pallone» –...

Mental health: Exercise is more effective than drugs

The TVEC tumouricide virus enters the field against...

Edoardo dies at 18

Serie A – Juventus capital gains case, the...

‘Se telephoning’, the censored song by Maurizio Costanzo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy