Elly Schlein’s Fiom t-shirt infuriates Cisl and Uil. He is on board with Landini

Schlein slides back to clothing. This time it’s not the colors that are causing discussion but the Fiom T-Shirt worn last Saturday in Bologna. «Dear Elly, all the leaders of the centre-left have always sided with the united metalworkers and not among the metalworkers – wrote Roberto Benaglia, secretary of the national Fim Cisl in a tweet – 50 years of struggles have taught the metalworkers a fundamental thing: the union’s independence from politics always pays off!». Moods that in view of the spring campaign launched by the Triple Alliance to challenge the government’s social and labor policies do not bode well. “Although linked to a local dispute, (the workers of Giorgio Montano’s Saga-coeffy, ed), it was a discordant note: ours was a union initiative, everyone does his job”, says Elly, the Fim leader.

Read also: Loffi unions between Schlein and the new bosses. Comparison: “There are no traces of life”

After having challenged the emotional delicacy of the moderate component of her party on ethical issues, Elly risks sowing discord even in the union. The CGIL booing the Cisl secretary Luigi Sbarra. Uil against the cumbersome presence of Schlein who instead of entering on tiptoe monopolized the attention in the center of the square.

Elly and Maurizio, therefore. First the meeting at the Leopolda, the former railway station of Florence, the symbolic place of Matteo Renzi. Then the spring campaign, a general rehearsal of what could be the demonstrations against the constitutional reforms.

Read also: The survey on the work decree is humiliating for Schlein and Landini: Meloni wins hands down See also how to prevent it starting from daily habits

The differentiated Autonomy, the direct election of the Prime Minister. Result: you write Pd but pronounce CGIL. And viceversa. A copy-paste of platforms to forget monumental quarrels, now twenty-year-old bitterness. After Bologna it will be the turn of Milan (May 13) and Naples (May 20). The final objective is the general strike on which, however, divisions are already announced.

The Cisl leader Sbarra has already made it known that he will not accept further “politicization”. That he considers the reduction of the tax wedge a step forward even if it is insufficient. On fixed-term contracts, he is asking for changes but wants to continue discussions with the government also on pensions. And Pierpaolo Bombardieri, Uil secretary, is less critical but knows that “landinism”, a derivation of movementism, is not part of his trade union culture. It may be a coincidence but last Saturday mixed among the 30,000, the president of the Democratic Party was missing Stefano Bonaccini who is also at home in Bologna.

Not to steal the show or a precise choice to differentiate yourself?

Read also: Labor decree, Salvini against Schlein: the personal shopper can be paid with increases

It is a fact that a spark has struck between the Schlein version of the pd and the CGIL. A love that takes you back to the now very distant times when the “left-left” was one thing. Drive belt and gone. Not the material closed in a ring that transmits the rotational movement but the rigid axisMay In Naples there will be another demonstration of the CGIL do that undermines mutual autonomy. After all, according to research conducted by Ipsos some time ago, 40% of CGIL members in the last elections would not have voted for Pd but for Lega or 5Stelle. That’s why, now that Giuseppe Conte has slipped away, Elly has returned to Canossa. In the meantime, as proof of the new partnership, Susanna Camusso, secretary in Corso d’Italia for 8 years and now Pd senator, has been appointed commissioner in Campania. Presence not appreciated by the governor Vincenzo De Luca who even on her social networks made fun of Elly for the unfortunate phrase on her personal color scheme.

For the record: before Camusso, Daniele Epifani and Sergio Cofferati had followed the same path towards Montecitorio. Three out of three. Connecting doors. Suspended between Vogue and the square, the new secretary will therefore have to pay more attention to the T-shirts she wears. «In times when there is so much talk of dress-code, I don’t see any threat to union autonomy in Schlein’s presence in Bologna – defends her Natale di Cola, secretary of the Cgi Lazio – In the past the same criticisms were addressed to us for the presence of Conte at our events. They accused us of having become grillini. And here history repeats itself.