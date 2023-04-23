Elmas and Zielinski- breaking latest news enter

10.10 pm – Elmas and Zielinski enter

Spalletti also changes something: Lozano and Ndombele leave, Elmas and Zielinski enter.

Ore 22:08 – Soul not, enter Fagioli

Physical problems for Soulé. Allegri was forced to replace him in the 66th minute, Fagioli came on for him.

10.03 pm – Chiesa and Di Maria enter

Allegri tries to reverse course: Chiesa and Di Maria enter in place of Kostic and Miretti. For at least ten minutes, Napoli have been masters of the field, with Juventus defending themselves in order but struggling to restart.

21:52 – Opportunity for Kvara

First ring of the second half, it’s from Napoli: Kvaratskhelia jumps Cuadrado and kicks from the left, for Szczesny. Then Locatelli mura Ndombele.

It starts again, no changes between the two teams.

21:32 – Juventus-Naples 0-0 at the end of the first half

After two minutes of added time, the first half ended: 0-0 at the Allianz Stadium between Juventus and Napoli. Balanced match, no great chances. Spalletti’s team managed ball possession, but never created great chances.

21:22 – Lozano wastes a good opportunity

Good opportunity for Napoli. Lozano flies towards the Juventus penalty area, with Osimhen on the right and Kvara on the left. But he misses the right moment to serve them, tries to kick but is blocked by Danilo.

21:18 – Gatti hits Kvara

Gatti hits Kvara with a handful, with the ball far away. The Georgian remains on the ground, the referee takes no action towards the Juventus defender.

Rabiot breaks through on the right, reaches the back and puts it in the centre: Kostic narrowly misses it from the opposite side of the penalty area.

21:08 – Locatelli cautioned

Locatelli intervenes late on Ndombele in midfield: it is the first yellow card of the match.

21:05 – Opportunity for Kvaratskhelia

Napoli is back again: Di Lorenzo’s cross, Kvaratskhelia tries to head: saves Szczesny, but the referee sees a foul by the Georgian on Cuadrado. Punishment for Juventus.

21:01 – Opportunity for Milik

Juventus is growing. The bianconeri have a good chance with Milik, who heads in Kostic’s cross from the left: Meret saves.

8.51 pm – Napoli starts better

Napoli is immediately under pressure. The Azzurri spin the ball in Juventus’ half and have already won a couple of free-kicks from good positions.

Let’s go, Juventus-Naples has begun.

8.32 pm – Giuntoli: «Juve? I have a contract with Napoli”

Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli director approached Juventus for next season, speaks to Dazn shortly before the kick-off of the match: «Me at Juve? I don’t know anything, I have a contract with Napoli».

8.26 pm – Naples, what’s missing for the Scudetto

Napoli are 11 points away from arithmetically winning the Scudetto.

19:52 – Official formations

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Danilo, Rugani; Cuadrado, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Soulé, Milik.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Ndombele; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

19:08 – De Laurentiis and relations with Allegri

Allegri is also among the coaches that the Napoli president has polled in the past. The background revealed by Sky, but mentioned a few weeks ago by the president himself. The two talk, the president talks about his project, they meet in Rome in the Filmauro offices. De Laurentiis offers Allegri the Napoli bench but the coach refuses for personal reasons because he wanted Juve. In those meetings Allegri told De Laurentiis: «For this type of project the best of all is Spalletti».

18:53 – Where to watch the game on TV

the match between Juventus and Napoli will start at 20.45. Read HERE where to see it

18:29 – Duels in attack: Vlahovic-Milik and Osimhen-Kvara

Most likely in the midfield of probable Miretti from the first minute. Possible changes in defense, with Rugani and alongside him Gatti and Danilo. In attack, however, space for the couple Vlahovic-Min. Spalletti has to deal with some injuries sustained in the Champions League with Milan: Olivera takes the place of Mario Rui and Lozano replaces Politano in the attack trident with Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia.

18:21 – Naples ready for redemption after the Champions League