When he learned that the Biden administration was ready to release the arms dealer Viktor Boutdetained in the US, in exchange for the American basketball player Griner arrested in Russia for possession of cannabis oilElon Musk he felt compelled to comment on the affair.

“Perhaps it would be appropriate to release people in prison because of cannabis here too” wrote the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX on Twitter, attaching a meme to his thought which reads: “People in the United States are in prison for cannabis while the government trades a Russian war criminal to free a basketball player in prison for cannabis ”.

Brittney Grineran eight-time WNBA All-Star, has been in Russian custody since February 17.

The athlete of the Phoenix Mercury was stopped by officers from Moscow Sheremetyevo airport they found cannabis oil in your luggage. The sixth hearing in the trial against the basketball player, who faces up to 10 years in prison, took place on 27 July. Griner begged Bidenwith a letter, to help her: “Take me home. I miss my wife and my team: I’m terrified.”

The US President is working to grant his wish. The secretary of state Antony Blink he announced that he will speak “for the first time since the war” with the Russian foreign minister, Lavrov, “about a problem that represents a priority for the US government: the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan” .

Paul Whelan, a former marine, has been detained in Russia since December 2018, arrested in a Moscow hotel on suspicion of being a spy. Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage.

It is not the first time that Elon Musk speaks – or rather, writes – of marijuana. On December 23, 2019, when the share price Tesla reached $ 420.69, Musk called this “pure art”. “Four / Twenty” (“Four / twenty”) is the slang for marijuana. It’s 69 ‘is a clear sexual reference. So much so that PornHub, that day, ironically tweeted that it had “earned a lot”.

For Elon Musk, cannabis was a serious problem in September 2018, when smoked marijuana while recording a Joe Rogan podcast. Tesla shares, after that episode, suddenly lost 9%.