Elon Musk does not miss the opportunity to go straight on the topic of the day, the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, the second worst since 2008, which is terrorizing the markets for fear of a new Lehman Brothers case. In a conversation on Twitter about the bankruptcy, in fact, in response to a user who proposed that Twitter buy the bank, the billionaire replied: “I’m open to the idea.” Whether it’s a boutade or a serious intention is not known but even the purchase of Twitter by the Tesla owner seemed impossible at first.

The Tesla patron responded to the proposal of Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer, a company that sells gaming computers. “Twitter should buy Svb and become a digital bank,” he wrote. “I’m open to the idea,” the social media owner replied. In the conversation, other users said they were in favor. “I think Twitter could use a financial arm,” wrote Mikael Pawlo, brand manager at Swedish fintech firm Bokio. “What an opportunity,” said Kevin Paffrath, CEO of HouseHack, a real estate and AI startup. Musk, who helped launch PayPal, bought Twitter for $44 billion at the end of October 2022 and as he aims to add payment methods to the platform, buying a bank like Silicon Valley Bank is likely to help him in the project . Not everyone has been thrilled with the idea that Musk has another distraction. Tesla investors, in particular, have not taken kindly to the fact that he has sold billions of shares in the company to finance the acquisition of Twitter. In December, Leo Koguan, a major shareholder, called for a change in leadership, tweeting: “Elon left Tesla and now the company doesn’t have an operating CEO. Tesla needs and deserves to have one working full-time.” . After the tweet about the possible purchase of Svb, another Tesla investor commented: “So he sells another $20 billion of Tesla stock? No thanks!”

