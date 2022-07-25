Elon Musk revealed earlier on his personal Twitter that he would introduce F1 pit-station technology into Tesla’s vehicle maintenance service, claiming that services such as parts replacement can be completed within an hour.

In the event of F1 where every minute counts, when the vehicle enters the pit to replace tires and other parts, multiple mechanics will usually support the vehicle with jacks at the same time, replace four sets of tires, or replace the necessary parts so that the vehicle can maintain the best possible in good condition. Generally speaking, most of the F1 vehicles entering the maintenance station to replace parts can complete the tire replacement within 2 seconds, and even the current fastest record is 1.92 seconds.

And Elon Musk mentioned that he will introduce F1 repair station technology in Tesla repair service. Naturally, it does not require that the repair service must be completed with the same efficiency as the F1 repair station staff, but it also requires that vehicle maintenance and parts replacement be completed at a faster speed. And related maintenance, which means that Tesla repair services will be completed faster and maintain a high level of service quality.

However, other than revealing that it will operate with a service that can be completed within an hour, Elon Musk did not disclose what adjustments will be made to the new repair service.

Compared with the design of traditional fuel vehicles, the overall structure of the current electric vehicle is relatively simplified, and many parts can also be exchanged in a modular form, which may also allow vehicle maintenance services to be completed faster and more efficiently.