Eltrombopag Demonstrates Long-Term Efficacy for Severe Thrombocytopenia in Myelodysplastic Syndrome: Phase II Clinical Trial Results

Title: Long-Term Study Shows Positive Results of Eltrombopag for Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Subtitle: Eltrombopag treatment demonstrated sustained clinical efficacy and safety in low- to intermediate-1 risk MDS patients with severe thrombocytopenia.

A recent study conducted by the American Society of Clinical Oncology has presented the findings of the second phase of the EQOL-MDS trial, which focused on evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety of eltrombopag in patients with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and persistent severe thrombocytopenia. The results of the trial, obtained after a median follow-up of 60 months, indicate that eltrombopag treatment has shown promising results in inducing a platelet response and providing durable clinical benefits.

Previously reported short-term results from the trial had already demonstrated the superiority of eltrombopag over placebo in inducing a platelet response. However, this report now provides the complete data set for 169 patients, further emphasizing the positive outcomes observed in the study.

The study revealed that 42.3% of patients treated with eltrombopag achieved a platelet response, compared to only 11.1% of those treated with a placebo. Furthermore, at the cut-off data, 34.0% of patients who received eltrombopag were still responding to treatment, in contrast to 16.6% of patients in the placebo group. Importantly, both treatment groups had a similar incidence of progression to acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with 17% of patients experiencing this outcome.

One crucial finding of the study is that there were no significant differences in survival times between the eltrombopag and placebo groups. This suggests that eltrombopag treatment not only demonstrated sustained clinical efficacy but was also well tolerated among patients with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndrome.

Severe thrombocytopenia in MDS is associated with a poor prognosis, making the findings of this trial particularly significant. The study involved adult patients with MDS at low risk or intermediate risk-1, and those with a stable platelet count below 30 × 103/mm3 were administered eltrombopag or placebo until disease progression. The primary endpoints of the trial were the duration of platelet response and long-term safety and tolerability.

The results showed that patients treated with eltrombopag had a significantly higher platelet response rate compared to the placebo group. Importantly, eltrombopag-treated patients also had a relatively low rate of platelet response loss. Clinically significant bleeding occurred less frequently in the eltrombopag group, further supporting the efficacy of this treatment.

While a higher proportion of patients treated with eltrombopag experienced grade 3-4 adverse events (AEs), there were no notable differences in the occurrence of less severe grade 1-2 AEs compared to the placebo group.

Overall, the study demonstrates that eltrombopag is an effective and relatively safe treatment option for patients with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndrome and severe thrombocytopenia. These findings have important implications for improving the prognosis and management of patients with this challenging condition.

Further research and clinical trials are required to continue exploring the potential benefits of eltrombopag in MDS treatment. Nevertheless, this study contributes valuable evidence to support the use of eltrombopag as a therapeutic option for patients with MDS and severe thrombocytopenia.

