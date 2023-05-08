Elvie – innovative and varied breastfeeding range for mothers

Neuss – The women’s health brand elvie stands for innovations that react as cleverly as the female body. Intelligent and innovative technologies are intended to improve the lives of women.

The different breast pumps in the Elvie range enable individual and personal pumping. They are freely portable and work WITHOUT cables and hoses – absolutely hands-free. Can be placed discreetly in the bra and pumped according to personal needs: on the go, at home or at work.

The special features of the Elvie products at a glance:

Elvie Catch – Manual Milk Collector

Reusable & invisible

Secure hold thanks to non-slip silicone seal

Replaces disposable nursing pads

BPA free & easy to clean

Safe, discreet & comfortable

Elvie Curve – silicone manual breast pump

Portable manual manual breast pump

WITHOUT cables & hoses

For discreet, hands-free pumping

120ml capacity

Dishwasher safe

Free from BPA and phthalates

Elvie Stride – electric breast pump

Hospital grade electric breast pump (double or single pump).

WITHOUT cable & plug

10 powerful intensity settings

Individual fit (3 breast shell sizes)

Quiet, safe & hygienic

BPA free & easy to clean

Control via app possible

Elvie Pump – electric breast pump

BPA free single or double breast pump

Portable, wireless & ultra-quiet

2 pumping modes with variable suction power (7 levels)

Individual fit (3 breast shell sizes)

Rechargeable via micro USB

Remote control via app possible

Whether manual or ultra-quiet electric breast pump – Elvie offers the right product for every requirement. The Elvie breast pump range is available from your wholesaler or from APO Direct available.