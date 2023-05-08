ELVIE – EXCLUSIVELY FOR YOUR PHARMACY – AT APO DIREKT
Elvie – innovative and varied breastfeeding range for mothers
Neuss – The women’s health brand elvie stands for innovations that react as cleverly as the female body. Intelligent and innovative technologies are intended to improve the lives of women.
The different breast pumps in the Elvie range enable individual and personal pumping. They are freely portable and work WITHOUT cables and hoses – absolutely hands-free. Can be placed discreetly in the bra and pumped according to personal needs: on the go, at home or at work.
The special features of the Elvie products at a glance:
Elvie Catch – Manual Milk Collector
- Reusable & invisible
- Secure hold thanks to non-slip silicone seal
- Replaces disposable nursing pads
- BPA free & easy to clean
- Safe, discreet & comfortable
Elvie Curve – silicone manual breast pump
- Portable manual manual breast pump
- WITHOUT cables & hoses
- For discreet, hands-free pumping
- 120ml capacity
- Dishwasher safe
- Free from BPA and phthalates
Elvie Stride – electric breast pump
- Hospital grade electric breast pump (double or single pump).
- WITHOUT cable & plug
- 10 powerful intensity settings
- Individual fit (3 breast shell sizes)
- Quiet, safe & hygienic
- BPA free & easy to clean
- Control via app possible
Elvie Pump – electric breast pump
- BPA free single or double breast pump
- Portable, wireless & ultra-quiet
- 2 pumping modes with variable suction power (7 levels)
- Individual fit (3 breast shell sizes)
- Rechargeable via micro USB
- Remote control via app possible
Whether manual or ultra-quiet electric breast pump – Elvie offers the right product for every requirement. The Elvie breast pump range is available from your wholesaler or from APO Direct available.