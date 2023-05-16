Ema, 89 new drugs approved in Europe in 2022 – Medicine

news-txt”>

During 2022, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of 89 new medicines, 41 of which contained at least one completely new active ingredient. 90 medicines have seen an extension of the indications that have allowed new uses. These are the salient data of the annual report of the European Medicines Agency.

Of the 89 new drugs approved by the EMA in 2022, some represent, for the agency, “significant progress in their therapeutic area”. In particular, the EMA reports the monoclonal antibody to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infections in the first year of life and three gene therapies: the one against haemophilia A, the one against haemophilia B and the B-cell lymphoma.

Among the anticancer treatments, the first drug for uveal melanoma, a new CAR-t for multiple myeloma and a treatment against a tumor that can arise in transplant patients are relevant. Also on the list are new treatments for rare diseases such as progeria, acid sphingomyelinase deficiency, and AADC deficiency. Finally, a new antidiabetic.

2022 was also the year of consolidation of weapons against Covid: two new vaccines were approved (Valneva and VidPrevtyn Beta by Sanofi Pasteur), updated vaccines against the new sub-variants were made available (first BA.1 and then BA.4 and BA.5) and the antiviral Paxlovid and the monoclonal antibody Evusheld were approved for the prevention and treatment of the disease.

"I look back on 2022 with a sense of pride and satisfaction in how we have tackled the new phases of the pandemic, negotiated a new health crisis and expanded our mission," EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke writes in the foreword to the report.