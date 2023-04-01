Emmathe European drug agency, authorized yesterday nine new drugs. Through the EMA’s CHMP committee for human medicines, which met in March, the medicines that received the approval of the experts and which will therefore be put into circulation shortly were decided. First of all, the CHMP recommended the authorization of the covid vaccine Bimervax, which was previously called HIPRA, to be used as a booster for people aged 16 and over who have previously been vaccinated with an mRNA covid vaccine.

“New drug against breast cancer 80% effective”/ Curigliano: “Milestone”

It deals with of the eighth vaccine recommended by the European Union since the outbreak of the pandemic, and will be used by Member States for possible recalls in the coming years. Another drug that has received the positive opinion of the committee is the Briumvi (ublituximab) which serves for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, disease of the spinal cord and brain, through which the protective covering around the nerves and the nerve itself is destroyed. L’Omvoh (mirikizumab) it is instead used in medicine to treat moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis, an inflammation of the large intestine which can also cause ulcers and bleeding. Positive authorization also for the Pedmarqsia drug intended for pediatric use which is used for the prevention of ototoxicity, or the development of problems related to hearing or balance, induced by chemotherapy sessions with cisplatin.

Michael Jordan and Nike Air/ History of sneakers that have become iconic: a revolution that…

EMA, 9 NEW DRUGS APPROVED: EPUSSQLI SPEAKS UP AND NOT ONLY…

Another approval, the one for Epysqli (eculizumab)for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria. Space then to Qaialdo (spironolattone), which serves instead for the management of refractory edema. Finally, a positive opinion was adopted for three generic medicines, Dabigatran Etexilate Accord (dabigatran etexilato) for the prevention of venous thromboembolic events; Lacosamide Adroiq (lacosamide) for the treatment of epilepsy; Sugammadex Adroiq (sugammadex) for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium or vecuronium.

READ ALSO:

Matt Damon, old friend Ben Affleck/ “He’s been directing me like forty years!”

© breaking latest news