EMA Approves Seven New Medicines, Including Breakthrough Treatment for Multiple Myeloma

Seven New Medicines Authorized for Marketing in European Union in 2023

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted positive opinions for seven new active ingredients, bringing the total number of authorized medicines to 62. The decisions were made during the monthly meeting of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) held in Amsterdam from October 9 to 12.

One of the significant developments is the approval of Pfizer’s elranatamab (Elrexfio) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, a type of tumor. Elranatamab is a monoclonal antibody that targets B-cell maturation antigen (Bcma) and CD3 proteins, activating T lymphocytes against tumor cells. This new drug offers hope for adult patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

In addition to elranatamab, other positive opinions were granted for several new drugs. Vamorolone (Agamree) by Santhera received approval for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, while pegzilarginasi (Loargys) by Immedica Pharma was approved for the treatment of hyperargininemia.

Two other drugs, rezafungin (Rezzayo) and fezolinetant (Veoza), also received positive opinions. Rezafungin is indicated for the treatment of invasive candidiasis, while fezolinetant is used to alleviate moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause.

The CHMP also approved two new contrast agents for diagnostic purposes. Elucirem by Guerbet and Vueway by Bracco, both based on gadopiclenol, have been authorized for use in magnetic resonance imaging to improve the detection and characterization of lesions in the central nervous system, breast, liver, and prostate.

Furthermore, the CHMP recommended eight extensions of use for drugs already in use in European Union countries. These include Zanubturinib, Durvalumab, Dostarlimab, Pembrolizumab, Alicorumab, Letermovir, Rucaparib, and Vonicog Alfa for various indications.

However, not all news was positive. The CHMP decided not to grant marketing authorization for Albrioza by Amylix Pharmaceuticals, a drug intended for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Despite approvals in the United States and Canada, the CHMP expressed doubts about its efficacy and data collection methods, leading to the negative opinion.

Additionally, the EMA announced the start of a review for obeticholic acid (Ocaliva) for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. This review will reassess the risk profile and potential benefits of the drug based on recent scientific evidence.

Overall, the approval of these new medicines and extensions of use provides promising treatment options for various diseases and underscores the continuous effort to advance therapeutic innovation in the European Union.

Share this: Facebook

X

