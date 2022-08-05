news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, AUGUST 04 – The Ema Drug Risk Supervisory Committee (Prac) has reached the conclusion, based on a small number of reported cases, that myocarditis and pericarditis can occur after taking the vaccine anti-Covid Nuvaxovid produced by Novavax. It can be read on the Ema website based on an update just published.



The Committee therefore recommended that these risks be included in the information accompanying the vaccine. The Committee also asked the competent authorities to provide further data on these possible side effects.



Ema, through its experts, conducts constant monitoring of the safety of the anti-Covid vaccines already authorized and confirms that the benefits of their use continue to far outweigh the possible unwanted side effects, also in light of the risks associated with the disease. starting from the possible complications up to hospitalization and death. (HANDLE).

