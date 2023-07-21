EMA Recommends Marketing Authorization for Abrysvo and Vaccine to Protect Babies and Elderly from Respiratory Syncytial Virus

EMA Recommends Marketing Authorization for Abrysvo and Vaccine to Protect Babies and the Elderly from Respiratory Syncytial Virus

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the marketing authorization of Abrysvo and Vaccine to protect babies up to 6 months and individuals over 60 from lower respiratory tract diseases caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This recommendation now passes to the European Commission for a final decision, which is expected in the coming weeks. If approved, it will apply to all 27 EU Member States, including Italia, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild symptoms similar to a cold. However, it can be serious in vulnerable individuals, including infants, the elderly, and those with lung or heart disease, and diabetes. The virus is one of the main causes of hospitalization among pediatric patients and poses a significant danger to the geriatric population. In Italy, there have been numerous cases of hospitalized children requiring intensive therapy. Experts from the Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin) highlighted the high number of RSV-related hospitalizations among newborns and young children in 2022. Similar increases in pediatric hospitalizations were reported in Italy and other countries in autumn 2021. Tragically, in November 2021, a child named Giuseppe passed away at the Stabia hospital, emphasizing the seriousness of RSV.

Abrysvo, the first anti-RSV vaccine to receive a recommendation from the EMA, is a bivalent and recombinant vaccine. Annaliesa Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer, describes it as “a significant step forward.” Anderson believes that if approved, the RSV vaccine candidate for use in pregnancy would help protect newborns from birth up to 6 months of age when they are at a higher risk of severe RSV disease and complications. This approval, along with its use in the elderly population, would represent a significant advancement in public health for RSV prevention throughout Europe.

This recommendation from the EMA brings hope for the prevention and reduction of RSV-related hospitalizations among vulnerable populations. The decision of the European Commission is eagerly awaited in order to provide access to these vaccines across Europe.