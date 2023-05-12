Ema starts review of drugs containing hydroxyprogesterone. In one study revealed cancer risk from in utero exposure

In the EU, these products are available as hydroxyprogesterone caproate and are given as injections to prevent termination of pregnancy or premature birth in pregnant women. In some countries they are also licensed for the treatment of various gynecological ailments, including ailments caused by a lack of progesterone. Monitoring is initiated by the PRAC safety committee.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has launched a review of medicines containing hydroxyprogesterone following concerns about the safety and efficacy of these drugs. In the EU, these products are available as hydroxyprogesterone caproate and are given as injections to prevent the termination of pregnancy where he part premature in pregnant women. In some countries they are also licensed for the treatment of various gynecological ailments, including ailments caused by a lack of progesterone. The review was initiated by the EMA safety committee (PRAC) – as stated in the periodic report of its activity on the EMA website – due to concerns arising from the results of a study which suggested that people exposed to hydroxyprogesterone caproate in utero may have a higher risk of cancer than those who have not been. According to the study, the risk appears to increase when the medicine is used during the first trimester of pregnancy and with the number of injections given. Use of hydroxyprogesterone during the second or third trimester appears to further increase the risk of cancer for males, but not for females.

Furthermore, the results of a second study suggested that hydroxyprogesterone caproate is no more effective than placebo in preventing recurrent preterm birth or medical complications due to prematurity in the newborn. Following these concerns, the French Medicines Agency (ANSM) has asked the PRAC to review the risks and benefits of these medicines across all their approved uses and issue a recommendation on whether to keep, change, suspend or withdraw their marketing authorizations throughout the EU.

Decisions were also taken at the monthly PRAC meeting on:

Fluoroquinolone antibiotics: reminder of measures to reduce the risk of long-lasting, disabling and potentially irreversible side effects. The PRAC reminds healthcare professionals that the use of fluoroquinolone antibiotics given by mouth, injection or inhalation is limited due to the risk of disabling, long-lasting and potentially irreversible side effects.

These restrictions were introduced in 2019 following a Europe-wide review of these very rare but serious side effects. An EMA-funded study has shown that although the use of fluoroquinolone antibiotics has decreased, these medicines can still be prescribed outside their recommended uses.

Restrictions on the use of fluoroquinolone antibiotics mean they should NOT be used:

to treat infections that may get better without treatment or are not serious (such as throat infections);

for the treatment of non-bacterial infections, e.g. non-bacterial (chronic) prostatitis;

to prevent traveler’s diarrhea or recurring lower urinary tract infections (urinary infections that do not extend beyond the bladder);

to treat mild to moderate bacterial infections unless other antibacterial medicines commonly recommended for these infections cannot be used.

The study, which evaluated primary care data in six European countries (Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom) between 2016 and 2021, suggests that measures taken to limit the use of these medicines as a result of the EU-wide review had a modest impact.

The PRAC also discussed communications to healthcare professionals containing important information on the fluoroquinolone antibiotics, Gavreto and Voxzogo. This communication reminds healthcare professionals that the use of fluoroquinolone antibiotics should be limited to last-line treatment in patients who have no alternative treatment options and only after careful assessment of the benefits and risks for individual patients. Healthcare professionals are also reminded to warn patients of the risk of serious adverse reactions with fluoroquinolone antibiotics, as well as the potentially serious and long-lasting nature of these effects. Patients should contact a physician immediately at the first signs of these serious adverse reactions before continuing treatment. Particular caution should be exercised in patients who are treated concomitantly with corticosteroids, in the elderly, in patients with renal insufficiency and in patients undergoing solid organ transplantation, as the risk of fluoroquinolone-induced tendonitis and tendon rupture may be exacerbated in these patients. .

Gavreto: measures to minimize the increased risk of tuberculosis

The PRAC intends to inform healthcare professionals of the increased risk of tuberculosis and measures to minimize this risk, which has been identified following a post-marketing review. In the EU, Gavreto (pralsetinib) is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) rearranged during transfection (RET) not previously treated with a RET inhibitor.

Tuberculosis, mostly extrapulmonary, has been reported in patients treated with this medicinal product. A survey of global safety data for Gavreto identified nine TB cases in patients, the majority of which (7/9) occurred in TB-endemic regions. Before starting treatment, patients should be evaluated for active and inactive (latent) tuberculosis, according to local recommendations. In patients with active or latent tuberculosis, standard antimycobacterial therapy should be initiated before starting treatment with Gavreto.

Voxzogo – introduction of a new type of syringe

Healthcare professionals are being informed of the introduction of a new type of syringe for Voxzogo (vosoritide), a medicine used to treat achondroplasia, a rare disease that affects the growth of nearly all bones in the body. From June 2023, the packages will contain new solvent needles and new syringes for administration for supply chain reasons. Because the new syringe uses a different graduation marking, in international insulin units (IU), healthcare professionals should ensure that healthcare professionals and patients are informed about the correct dose administration. The product information has been changed to reflect the alternative use of needles and syringes. There are no changes in the dose of Voxzogo.

