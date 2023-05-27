Ema, the new updated Covid vaccine is coming. Immunize the fragile’ – Healthcare

To produce an updated anti-Covid vaccine by the autumn and which is calibrated against the Xbb variant of the SarsCoV2 virus, the currently most widespread one. This is the recommendation that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will give to pharmaceutical companies. At the same time, the EMA will recommend that States revaccinate the most at-risk sections of the population in the autumn, starting with the elderly and immunosuppressed subjects. Marco Cavaleri, EMA manager for vaccines and therapeutic products against Covid, explains it to ANSA. Meanwhile, it is estimated that over 10 million doses of the anti-Covid vaccine have been acquired and remained unused in Italy due to the lack of adherence to the vaccination campaign in recent months, as underlined by the president of the Italian Society of Hospital Pharmacology (Sifo), Arturo Cavaliere.

“The EMA will shortly publish a recommendation on how to adapt the anti-Covid vaccines for the next vaccination campaign in the autumn and we will direct pharmaceutical companies – says Cavaleri – to produce vaccines that contain the Xbb strain, which is now dominant and is a very different from those that were in circulation before. So, from an immunological point of view it would be good to update vaccines in this direction. This is what the World Health Organization also said, with whom we have discussed extensively”.

The goal, he specifies, “is to produce a new monovalent vaccine for the autumn, that is, one that contains only the Xbb strain: therefore we are moving from a vaccine that contains two different strains to a vaccine that no longer contains the original strain of the virus SarsCoV2, or the Wuhan strain, the one with which the pandemic started, because in fact this strain is no longer circulating”. And in any case Wuhan, he underlines, “is a strain of the virus that we have already encountered several times, both with vaccination and with natural infection: for these reasons we no longer deem it necessary to revaccinate ourselves with this strain, while the idea is to follow the direction the virus is taking”. As for the timing, “we think that companies have sufficient time to be able to produce updated vaccines and have an adequate number of doses for vaccination campaigns”.

The regulatory approval of the new monovalent vaccine will be broad-spectrum for the entire population, however, in fact, announces Cavaleri, “the vaccination campaigns will be aimed at those who are most vulnerable, starting with the elderly. The opportunity for the various states to revaccination of some categories, such as the frail and the elderly, is certainly a concept that we will reiterate. We will also discuss with the ECDC and decide how to transmit this message, but I would say – he says – that this is the address”. Compared to the immunization achieved in Europe, “actually the vaccination campaigns have not been as successful as we would have liked and therefore – is the judgment of the EMA manager – we hope that next autumn things will improve and that there will be more vaccination coverage especially for the subjects who are most at risk, because it is on them that we will have to focus”. In fact, “it is difficult to predict the trend of the virus, but if today there does not seem to be a new danger – he warns – we do not know what its next moves will be. It is therefore always good to stay alert and prepare ourselves in the best possible way “.

A big question remains that of the vaccine doses that have remained unused and are now close to expiring: “At a national level, it would be an estimated 10-15 million doses. It is a fact – explains the president Sifo – that every single Region knows well in how much the hospital pharmacies communicate the stocks for each individual hospital site to the regions on a weekly basis, by type of vaccine and expiration date, communicating several times that they are at the limit of storage capacity “. Therefore, he concludes, “it is hoped that an option has been included in the purchase contracts which would provide for the possibility of no longer purchasing vaccines when the pandemic ends, otherwise it would be nothing short of worrying in light of the resources invested as well as ethically unacceptable”.