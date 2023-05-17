Ema, ‘the shortage of medicines is affecting more and more European countries’ – Medicine

news-txt”>

“Medicine shortages are a global health problem and are increasingly affecting European countries. Shortages can lead to rationing of medicines and delays in critical treatments, significantly impacting patient care. Additionally, patients may need to use cheaper alternatives. effective and face a higher risk of medication errors”. The European Medicines Agency writes it in a note, which has published a document with 10 recommendations addressed to the industry to ensure continuity of supplies, prevent shortages and reduce their impact.

“Ensuring the availability of authorized medicines in the European Union is a key priority for the EMA”. The guidance, developed by EMA’s Medicines Availability Task Force and the heads of medicines agencies, provides 10 recommendations for marketing authorization holders, wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers to minimize the occurrence of medicine shortages and their impact.

The indications are based on the analysis of the causes of the deficiencies and on the direct experience of the regulatory authorities and industry associations. Among these: “inform national authorities as soon as possible about potential or actual shortcomings and provide detailed information to better predict the possible impact”; “establish robust prevention and deficiency management plans”; “increasing the resilience of complex and multinational supply chains”; create “timely communication between various stakeholders in the drug supply chain”.