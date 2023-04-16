Emanuela Orlandi, Pope Francis: unfounded allegations about Wojtyla

The words of Pietro Orlandi “They tell me that Wojtyla sometimes went out in the evening with two Polish monsignors and certainly didn’t go to bless houses…” This is the sentence spoken by Pietro Orlandi on the television broadcast DiTuesday with which Peter reiterated his suspicions about the Polish Pope, made a saint on April 27, 2014, and in general about pedophilia in the Vatican during his pontificate.

Pietro Orlandi’s clarification In connection with “Quarto Grado”, however, Emanuela Orlandi’s brother, Pietro, then clarified his position after the controversy over the very heavy words spoken about Pope Wojtyla: “I also spoke about this topic with the promoter of justice Diddi, my words were used to make headlines.” “I have never accused John Paul II of paedophilia, there have been balls of mud” added Pietro Orlandi. Regarding the audio of a conversation intercepted by an affiliate of the Banda della Magliana, Pietro Orlandi added: “I thought it appropriate to report the audio without the famous beeps to the promoter of justice, I asked to listen to it only in order to be able to investigate better “.

Pietro Orlandi’s lawyer summoned to the Vatican Laura Sgrò, lawyer of Emanuela Orlandi’s brother, has appealed to professional secrecy to refuse to report from whom her client has collected the rumors about the presumed habits of Pope Wojtyla. On Saturday 15 April there was a brief meeting between the Orlandi family lawyer and the Promoter of Justice, Alessandro Diddi. Sgrò was summoned as a witness to report on the sources of information concerning John Paul II and more generally on the case of the missing girl.