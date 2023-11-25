Embracing Anxiety: A Conversation with Psychologist Kelly G. Wilson

would have said the same, let alone my grandfather. By the time you get to my great-grandparents, it didn’t happen. So one could speculate that these kinds of experiences are more frequent now. There may also be greater recognition, so we are more comfortable talking about them and more aware that they exist.

In the case of anxiety, one of the things that has changed is that the pace of life has accelerated. The communication systems have narrowed. People’s opportunities for socialization have increased. These are areas where there may be a greater source of fuel for anxiety. So, although I would say that we must be cautious to say that we suffer depression and anxiety much more, it is very likely that life that is led now is conducive to these kinds of emotions in a way that perhaps anticipated. We should also consider that our way of thinking about diagnosis may have also changed. We are now much more comfortable diagnosing something we might have thought of as just part of the human experience 50 years ago. We could have thought, “Well, it’s pretty normal to get a little bit stressed when bad things happen.” But now we see it as part of a disorder.

Q. And in his case, how did he manage to overcome his personal demons?

A. The short answer is that this has been a long and slow process. By the time I was 19 or 20 years old, I remember how anxiety was already a big part of my life. I got agoraphobia, I suffered panic attacks and was already diagnosed with depression. By that age, I also had a drug addiction problem. There were several years when I had thoughts about suicide, although it was not until later when they became more serious. These, however, were not my worst experiences. It was the inner world that I described earlier, the struggles with this inner experience, the inability to really face and embrace what it was that I was longing for and struggling with. As for overcoming all that, time and discipline are important. Conditioning yourself to respond to those situations differently, recognizing that what makes sense in the short term is not necessarily the best in the long term. Also, finding out that you can be in pain and have a valuable life at the same time. That you can have thoughts that torment you and a good life. While it help to have experiences of formal therapy and support groups.

Q. What is the role of medication in the treatment of anxiety?

A. People should always seek the advice of a professional. But what you usually see is that medication works in the short term, but its long-term performance with anxiety is frankly not very good. People who have an anxiety disorder tend to resume their anxiety as soon as they stop taking the medication. You could look at it as an important, useful crutch. But crutches are not things that you want to lean on permanently if you can walk without them.

Q. In any case, shouldn’t you consult with a professional first?

A. Absolutely, and it should not be taken as a recommendation. Some people need medication to operate well in the world. The laws are different, but in the United States, you can go to your family doctor and ask for an anti-anxiety medication. There’s a good chance he’ll give you one right away. And probably that shows that in some areas we are overmedicating these kinds of problems. But if you are under a really difficult patch, medication may be necessary. It is a decision that must be carefully weighed and it is suggested that it is done with the advice of a training professional.

Q. His academic career has been linked to acceptance therapy. What role can these therapies play when dealing with anxiety?

A. They can be very useful when dealing with anxiety, as it is about finding more satisfactory ways to deal with life experiences. I can give you an example. About a year ago I was diagnosed with cancer. Here in the United States, cancer is usually treated in a big way: chemotherapy, radiation… and maybe even some mood-altering drugs to get rid of depression and anxiety. It can be an uncomfortable experience, and so can its side effects. Fortunately, I have a way of seeing life, a way of connecting with others through loving and meaningful actions. That is my method of managing all this, and it gives me a better life. From the perspective of Acceptance and Commitment Therapies, it is about finding out what is best for you and understanding that the audience will tell you whether it made sense. It is not about getting rid of anxiety or depression, but dealing with life challenges so that your life has the vital and valuable experience you want to have.

Q. So, are they for everyone?

A. Not necessarily. I have known people who have used acceptance therapies to interact with things that are bothering them, and then they have abandoned them. Some decide that they are better at musical therapy or some kind of movement therapy. There are a number of psychotherapies in the world, as well as a number of ways of living. If a message were to be transmitted, it would be that we are each unique individuals and that means being free to choose how we relate to our inner and outer world, including how we deal with anxiety. I have met a lot of people who did everything I did and then did it for a long time. They just did it more effectively and happily. There is no question of a one-size-fits-all approach.

