Embracing hearts Trieste for cardiovascular prevention – Medicine

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 26 – To raise awareness on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, on community education in the recognition and first treatment of cardiac attack/arrest and on the need to support and promote the culture of donation. This is the aim of Embracing hearts Trieste, an initiative of the ASUGI Cardiology SC of Cattinara, directed by Gianfranco Sinagra, which celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the activation of the Departmental Cardiological Center of Cattinara, named after Fulvio Camerini.

Embracing hearts Trieste will take place in Piazza della Borsa, 9, on June 30 (17:00-19:00) and will make use of the contribution of AIDO-Italian Association of Organ Donors, sect. of Trieste, chaired by Frank Benvenuti and of the Friends of the Heart Association, chaired by Rodolfo Edera. The event, coordinated by Serena Rakar and Davide Nait of the cardiological medical-nursing staff of Cattinara, and animated by the postgraduate students of the School of Cardiology of the University of Trieste, is defined as a “third mission”. A practical exercise session on a dummy will be scheduled. (HANDLE).

