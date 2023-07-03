Embracing Meraki: The Importance of Passion and Engagement in the Workplace

Title: Embracing Meraki: The Key to Finding Passion and Engagement in the Workplace

Introduction:

As summer vacation approaches, it’s the perfect time to reflect on our priorities and find happiness in our lives. One concept that holds the key to this is “meraki,” a Greek word that encapsulates the idea of doing something with love and passion, giving a part of ourselves in the process. In this article, we explore how embracing meraki can transform our attitude towards work and contribute to our personal satisfaction and happiness.

Can Passion Thrive in an Office Setting?:

According to Professor of Positive Organizational Psychology, Marisa Salanova, working with passion is synonymous with working with engagement. This energetic and positive connection with our job gives us a sense of purpose and satisfaction. When we are genuinely passionate about our work, time flies by, and we become fully absorbed in what we do. Individuals who work with passion make a difference and produce excellent results, enhancing their overall well-being.

Depersonalization and Its Impact:

However, achieving engagement and embodying meraki in the workplace is not solely the responsibility of the individual worker. Companies play a crucial role in fostering an environment where employees can grow and develop professionally and personally. When employees feel like mercenaries, lacking involvement and connection to their work, depersonalization sets in. This leads to exhaustion, stress, and a decline in mental health. To create a healthy work environment, companies need to prioritize worker welfare and ensure employees are working on tasks that align with their values and passions.

Addressing “The Great Resignation”:

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the number of individuals seeking more satisfaction in their work and leaving their jobs, known as “The Great Resignation.” This phenomenon has prompted companies to rethink their approach to employee well-being. Some companies are considering the introduction of a “happiness manager” to implement policies that contribute to overall worker welfare. By acknowledging that employees’ well-being encompasses various aspects, including physical, mental, emotional, financial, career, personal, and social growth, companies can create a supportive work environment.

The Importance of Mental Health:

Addressing mental health in the workplace requires both individual and social interventions. Author and psychologist Javier Cantera emphasizes that phenomena like the great resignation, quiet quitting, ghosting laboral, and sabbatical absenteeism can only be explained by psychological factors. It is crucial for business leaders and managers to prioritize employee mental health and be aware of the impact it has on overall productivity and satisfaction.

Moments to Focus on Employee Mental Health:

Cantera identifies twelve key moments when companies should prioritize employee mental health. These include selecting individuals who align with the company’s culture and strategy, creating work organizations that avoid excessive routinization and prioritize meaningful contributions, training leaders in authenticity, fostering healthy relationships between individuals and groups, embracing gender and generational diversity, offering flexible work options, promoting work-life balance, career development, and prioritizing the employee experience.

Conclusion:

Embracing meraki and working with passion can transform our work experience and contribute to personal happiness and fulfillment. Companies have a responsibility to create an environment that fosters engagement and supports employee well-being. By prioritizing mental health, companies can not only retain their talented workforce but also promote productivity, innovation, and positive work culture. The time is ripe for organizations to embrace meraki and thrive in the pursuit of both individual and collective success.

