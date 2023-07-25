Embryo from stem cells: will the human of the future come out of the Petri dish?

Researchers have created embryo-like models from human stem cells. A scientific success. Ethically a minefield.

“Our goal is not to create life,” Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz said when her research was published in the journal Nature. And yet what the stem cell biologist from the University of Cambridge and her team have created is pretty close to what could later become a human being.

“Breakthrough Advances in Synthetic Human Embryos Created,” headlined the Guardian in mid-June. Żernicka-Goetz had just presented her research at a conference in Boston. The headline was like a starting signal: Shortly thereafter, the research from Cambridge appeared as a preprint – almost at the same time as similar data from a competing working group from Israel. Numerous media took up the topic and headlined with Frankenstein-like scenarios.

Both research groups had succeeded in growing human stem cells into models that reflect characteristics of a 14-day-old embryo. Such a long period of time in the Petri dish – nobody had managed that before.

An ethical dilemma

While we are now capable of putting people on the moon or the seabed, surprisingly little is known about the earliest moments of our existence. Because researchers can’t find out more about this period of time without endangering the growing life. That is why they take the detour via animal or embryo models.

Embryo models can help to better understand early pregnancy losses, genetic diseases or congenital organ defects. Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz says her research aims to open the black box of early human development. For many, however, it sounds more like she has just opened the door to Frankenstein’s cabinet.

The problem: A good model is as close to the original as possible. Just, “The closer you get to the original, the more likely it is that you’re going back to the ethical issues that drove you away from it in the first place,” says Hank Greely, a Stanford law professor and ethics expert. In short: you want to be close. But not too close. Because then it gets scary.

Scientists prefer term “embryo-like models”

Jesse Veenvliet from the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden says that when he first saw the work of Jacob Hanna’s Israeli research group, he had an eerie feeling. He doesn’t usually have that feeling when looking at embryo-like structures. As a developmental biologist, he can usually tell right away that these are not embryos. With these structures, however, it was not clear to him at first glance. Veenvliet says appreciatively: “They look fantastic”.

Like many other stem cell researchers, Veenvliet nevertheless emphasizes: “You can’t really call these models embryos”. The term “embryo-like models” is better. This differentiation was also underlined by the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) at the end of June.

For the biologist Veenvliet applies: The duck test (a bird that walks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck is a duck) is not applicable in the realm of embryology. For the ethicist Greely, on the other hand, a bird that walks, swims and quacks like a duck at the end of the day is quite simply exactly that. Or: if a baby can develop from it, then it is also an embryo. Scientists are currently trying very hard to say: “This is not an embryo. This is not an embryo. It’s not an embryo.” Logical. After all, their goal is to continue researching, according to Greely.

Models not (yet) viable

On closer inspection, the models would have many differences to human embryos, emphasizes Jesse Veenvliet. For example, they skip the stage where implantation in the uterus takes place. They are not viable. That was not even intended.

The animal model is already one step further: at the beginning of April, researchers in Shanghai generated blastoids from monkey stem cells and implanted them in the monkey’s uterus. Blastoids are clusters of cells that resemble the embryo before implantation. The monkeys showed signs of pregnancy. After a few days, however, they broke off. Here, too, one is far from creating artificial life.

Embryo Research: The 14 Day Debate

If you turn to the legal regulations, you end up in a big cauldron of colorful things. Most countries, including China, the United Kingdom or Canada, allow research on human embryos up to day 14. Such experiments are completely forbidden in countries like Germany, Turkey or Russia. Brazil and France do not set a time limit. In the US, it depends on which state you are in.

The 14-day limit, which most countries follow, goes back to the bioethical recommendations of the 1984 Warnock Report. After two weeks, gastrulation begins in the embryonic development, i.e. the formation of different layers from which the various tissues and organs later develop. After two weeks, an embryo can no longer split into identical twins. A first indication of customization.

Back in the 1980s, the 14-day period seemed like a good compromise: it could ease society’s concerns while still allowing scientists to continue research. For a long time it was not technically possible anyway to cultivate embryos in the laboratory for more than five or six days.

This is different today, as the research results of Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz and Jacob Hanna demonstrate. However, it is currently impossible for people to actually emerge from their models. Many scientists therefore consider the 14-day rule to be outdated for embryo-like structures.

As early as 2021, the International Society for Stem Cell Research called for the 14-day rule to be reconsidered.

Jesse Veenvliet also thinks that now is the time. The first time researchers were able to grow human embryos outside the womb and keep them alive was almost exactly 30 years after the 14-day rule saw the light of day. Even if the period were extended to 21 days, for example – that is when the precursor structures of the heart develop – it is quite possible that it will take another 30 years before science cracks this next stage in time.

From the last millennium: Embryo Protection Act in Germany

In Germany, the legal situation is doubly tricky. On the one hand, embryo research is completely forbidden here. This is regulated by the Embryo Protection Act, which was passed in 1990. At the same time, there are thousands upon thousands of embryos lying around that are leftovers when couples undergo artificial insemination. You can kill them, cryopreserve them, throw them away. Merely researching is not possible, explains the lawyer Jochen Taupitz.

Instead, it is perfectly legal in Germany to import embryonic stem cells from abroad. These can then also be used for research in Germany. A clear sign of double standards, says Taupitz.

He would like someone in Germany to finally sue against the ban on doing research with embryos. That would have to happen before the Federal Constitutional Court. And that’s where you only end up if you’ve been convicted in a criminal court for just having carried out the prohibited research. Then the legislation could get new impetus. So far nobody has risked that.

Autor: Anna Carthaus

