Emergence of New Strain of Enterovirus E11 in Europe Sparks Global Health Concerns

New Strain of Enterovirus E11 Causes Concern in Europe

July 21, 2023. A new strain of enterovirus E11 is causing alarm in Europe, prompting health authorities and the public to take precautionary measures. The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the situation, while scientific research is committed to finding effective solutions against the pathogen.

Over the past year, there have been 19 confirmed cases of enterovirus E11, with nine of them affecting newborns. The United Kingdom has reported two virus-related deaths. This virus, known to affect vulnerable populations, especially children, is now spreading rapidly due to a new serotype with high diffusion capacity, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Initial symptoms of enterovirus E11 can range from mild fever and gastrointestinal problems. However, newborns, who have underdeveloped immune systems, are at risk of developing serious complications such as sepsis, myocarditis, and meningitis. Another characteristic clinical syndrome is fulminant hepatitis, evident through symptoms like restlessness, vomiting, growth restriction, and liver enlargement.

Transmission of the virus can occur during delivery or breastfeeding, as well as through contact with infected feces, blood, or body fluids. Many cases reported in the past year have been linked to positive mothers. Currently, there is no specific cure for the virus, and treatment options are limited.

Affected children are provided with intravenous fluids and, in some cases, assistance with breathing and blood pressure. The use of immunoglobulins, a mixture of antibodies that attack various types of viruses, has shown promise in reducing symptoms.

While serious infections are rare, the WHO emphasizes that the risk to the neonatal population remains low. Health authorities across Europe are working diligently to monitor the virus and implement preventive measures to contain its spread.

Concerns about enterovirus E11 have also emerged in the United States, where doctors have observed a slight increase in cases among children with mild symptoms over the summer. Experts speculate that the reduction in viral activity due to the pandemic may be a contributing factor to the increase in these types of pathogens. Consequently, the National Institutes of Health has funded a study to examine tissue samples from children affected by virulent sepsis, aiming to gain a better understanding of the virus’s presence in their bloodstream and its impact on their immune systems.

In the meantime, scientific research continues to work tirelessly towards developing broad-spectrum drugs and a vaccine against enterovirus E11. Continued attention to hygiene practices and preventive measures are crucial in preventing further contagion within the population.

The global community, including Europe, is closely following the situation, hopeful for effective containment measures to safeguard the health of newborns and their families.

