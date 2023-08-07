Emergency care / demand for the insured person to contribute their own share when using emergency services does not address the problem

Berlin – Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Substitute Health Insurance e. V. (vdek): “We are clearly in favor of better guiding the insured to the care that is right for them and thus relieving the emergency rooms. However, introducing a penalty fee is the wrong approach and ignores the problem. First of all, the framework conditions must be created so that insured persons can quickly get an appointment at a doctor’s office. This includes the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) improving the accessibility of the appointment service points by calling 116 117. In addition, more doctors should report free appointments to the appointment service points, so that rapid care can be ensured in the doctor’s office, especially when treatment is urgently needed.

Easily accessible procedure for the initial assessment

Especially at the weekend, many insured persons are unsure whether they or their children need urgent treatment. To save them long waits while ensuring real emergencies are being cared for in the ER, we need an easily accessible initial assessment process. Medical advice on whether a visit to the doctor is actually necessary should be possible via telephone or video consultation and should be organized by the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. At the same time, KV on-call practices with a common counter and initial assessment must be set up across the board at all hospitals that are visited by insured persons in emergencies.”

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.

