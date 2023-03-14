“We don’t want them to give us any more money. We no longer want to hear a patient complaining about his suffering, after he has been lying on a stretcher in the corridor for two days because there are no beds in the wards ”. Paolo (invented name) is a Tuscan doctor nearly fifty years old. About 16 years ago she chose to work in Emergency room. Since then he has witnessed the progressive demotion of his role and the gradual dismantling of emergency medicine. He is one of the signatories of the ultimatum letter sent to the government and the Region to denounce the crisis in the Tuscan emergency rooms and throughout the country. “Either things will change or we will step down en masse,” they wrote 288 white coats, representing 90% of the professionals of the emergency-urgency departments of the Region. A document that is not only a protest, but a manifesto born from below to draw attention to the lack of personnel, the shortage of beds and the absence of territorial medicine structures capable of decreasing the influx. The 288 doctors they bypassed politics and trade unions to demand sustainable working conditions and decent standards of care for their patients. And now they don’t want the light to go out again.

“I can’t say my real name, nor the hospital where I work, otherwise the management will come tomorrow to put pressure on me through the head physician. The health directors don’t want the problems to come out, they would risk making a fool of a politician”. Paul explains to fattoquotidiano.it that, in his opinion, the road has now been traced: “Public health will reach such a low level as to make definitive privatization automatic. It’s already happening,” he says. This is why the salary increase, identified by politics as the solution to silence the protests, is seen only as a sop: “It’s not like if you give me a thousand euros more I’ll shut up. You don’t solve the lack of beds, or medicines, by raising my pay. Nor reduce improper access to emergency rooms without a filter ”, continues the doctor. “The threat to resign en masse, which we have sent to the institutions, is a provocation. We love our job. But above all we know him, unlike the health directors. They have never practiced, they are there thanks to a political appointment. This has transformed healthcare into a purely electoral issue. After they got their hot pot, they gave a damn,” she attacks her.

It is the doctors, together with the nurses and the Oss, who face the crisis every day. Everyday life made up of patients, especially the elderly and chronically ill, left even for days on stretchers in the corridors, waiting for a bed that doesn’t exist. People suffer from hospitalization delusions, bed sores and poor hygienic conditions. Furthermore, they do not have access to food. In fact, this is not foreseen by emergency rooms because they are designed to be operating units in which patients should not stay for long.

“If it wasn’t the relatives who provided the food, our hospital offered the sick sandwiches with ham. They gave crusty bread to people who didn’t even have teeth or who had difficulty swallowing”: speaking is Valerio. He too chose anonymity to protect himself from retaliation. He works in another province than Paolo but, apart from some specificities, the situation is the same. “We have a large room, a sort of limbo, with 45 people lying on stretchers a short distance from each other. Not even a meter – says Valerio -. They complain and ask for help from nurses and Oss, whose workload is already unsustainable. Ethically speaking, it is tremendous to assist. These are not things worthy of a G7 country”. Every hospital tries to make do and give something to eat to those who are waiting for a bed in the wards. Also because nutrition is important for treatment. Mostly they manage to distribute some crackers or rusks with a tea. In Florence there are those who, when on duty, order take-away pizzas and distribute the slices to the patients present. “If the money, instead of proposing to give it to me to buy my code of silence, they gave it to the system, we wouldn’t be forced to do this”, Valerio snaps. Also because it is mainly the patients who lose out. “Their conditions are worse than ours – he continues -. After an exhausting and demeaning shift, we return home. They don’t.”

We work hard, badly, in inappropriate places. The error is around the corner. Adding to the frustration is the burden that you may have made a bad decision. Mario (invented name) also signed the letter: “Inside the emergency room there are very good people, professionalism that the whole world envies us. But they are forcing us to give up.” Mario brings his experience as an emergency doctor for over 16 years. “Compared to when I started, the situation has gotten much worse. Now to the ER all the public health requests come, without filter”. He explains that he doesn’t fear working, nights or weekends. “Of course, one day we would like to be able to finish a year’s holidays”, she specifies, “but above all we want to do our job. Or the emergency doctors. Our role should be to stabilize emergencies. Instead, most of the time we do something else. We put off things that should be priorities for us. We take care of chronic patients who have had abdominal pain for 10 years and arrive in the emergency room because they don’t know where to go”. And it is here that the private intercepts the need. Where general practitioners and territorial medicine do not arrive, paid home visits arrive, for those who can afford it. For the others, there is the emergency room. Virtually free and always available.

Thus, from year to year the cases of white coats that quit are multiplying. Who goes to the private sector, working less and earning more, who tries to change hospitals, and who decides that they prefer to do something completely different and moves to another ward. Four more people will leave in Paolo’s hospital in April. The shortage of personnel is very serious, he explains, especially in light of all the extra tasks that the health system delegates to emergency room doctors. “Professionals burnout after less than 20 years of activity and quit. Maybe they go to Veneto to become token holders, paid by the weight of gold with public money”, Paolo complains. Those who stay try to resist, take time to see if there will be any changes. But, at least once, he has already thought about giving up everything. The risk is that only people who would actually like to do something else remain to work in emergencies. However, it is their duty to do this, as Paul says: “At the first opportunity they will look for something else and go away. There will be no one left”, conclude.

Emergency rooms have become the first frontier of public health. And those who work there agree that losing this battle would have serious repercussions for the whole system. “In countries where there is no public health it is a disaster”, reflects Mario, recalling his experiences of cooperation abroad. And he concludes: “With the pandemic, I thought this thing had happened. Without the National Health System who knows how many people would have died. Instead, three years have passed and nothing has changed. It’s all less and less sustainable. Staying and working in conditions like these is masochism. A salary increase will not be enough to keep the pieces together ”.