Emergency emergency reform – Health

Donini: “Important agreement, which recognizes and enhances their role within the new Network of low complexity territorial structures”

The objective is to ensure the same conditions of access, training and remuneration as other medical colleagues who will work in the emergency care centres. Thousands of specialists belonging to the Association are potentially involved, who will be employed – on a voluntary basis – outside the hours foreseen by the training course of the specialization school attended

October 30, 2021 – Enhance the role of the doctors in specialist training That they will manifest their will Of work in the Cauthe medical assistance centers for emergencies provided for by the reform launched by the Emilia-Romagna Region.

It is the main objective of the collaboration protocol signed by the Region and the representatives of theAssociation of Free Specialists of Emilia-Romagnathe most representative of the category, very active at both a national and regional level. Among main objectives of the agreementgive the interns the same conditions of access, training and remuneration of the other medical colleagues who will work in the Cau.

Today, in Region in Bologna, the presentation of the agreement to the presswith the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Doniniand the ALS delegate for Emilia-Romagna Diego Bernini.

The medical specialists, a starting from the penultimate and last year of the specialist training coursealready carry out a fundamental role within public health, supporting structured doctors in hospitals, university clinics and other accredited locations in all the activities foreseen in the chosen specialization to continue their professional training in the field under the guidance of designated tutors. They can carry out shifts in continuity of care locations (former medical guard) and, with the approval of Legislative Decree 145 of 2018 (the so-called ‘Calabria decree’), assume the role of medical director after passing a public competition.

Il reorganization path of the territorial and hospital emergency launched by the Region, which provides for a remodulation of access to emergency room services and the establishment of centers for the management of low-criticality cases, will further enhance their contribution. The new organizational model, in fact, will allow doctors in specialist training a quicker entry into the world of workwhile allowing you to combat the problem of the shortage of health professionals present in Emilia-Romagna, as well as in the rest of the country.

“Residents represent the present and future of public health,” he states Donini– as the great contribution they have made during the pandemic has already demonstrated. We really need young, good and motivated doctors to be involved in the reorganization of the emergency-urgency that we are carrying out. This agreement favors their inclusion in the regional healthcare system, without taking anything away from their training path provided by the respective specialization schools, and allows our healthcare system to count on qualified specialist doctors who will be able to operate in the Cau, naturally on a voluntary basis, alongside colleagues and under the same conditions”.

“The agreement between the Emilia-Romagna Region and our association,” he underlines Bernini– constitutes a good opportunity for young doctors in specialist training to be valued for their professionalism within the National Health System. Also considering the difficult working conditions in which we find ourselves operating today.”

The contents of the agreement

The agreement aims to integrate the trainees in the new organizational models of healthcare in Emilia-Romagna, offering them the opportunity to strengthen their professional skills in this new area of ​​specialist training, while continuing to attend specialization school.

ALS is an association that supports doctors in specialist training in their professional career, promoting activities to support specialists and liaising with universities, healthcare facilities and institutions. On the basis of the agreement, the association undertakes to promote and promote availability of doctors in specialist training to be employed at the Cau, similarly to the continuity of care staff, outside of the hourly commitment foreseen by the training course of the specialization school attended. The association will also ensure that the access conditions of the trainees at the Cau are the same as the other professionals who will serve in these centers; in particular it will be ensured that the compensation of postgraduates is not inferior to that of other professional classifications, both in terms of working hours that for individual performances.

Furthermore, the association will ensure that trainees are guaranteed the opportunity to participate in the preparatory training to work in the Cau under the same conditions as other doctors employed in these structures. In fact, to work in emergency assistance centres, all doctors must follow a specific training course which goes from paediatrics to dermatology, from cardiovascular to respiratory issues, from neurology to ophthalmology without neglecting cases of lacerations or problems with the musculoskeletal system. All, obviously, within the scope of low complexity, given that emergency cases will continue to be managed in the emergency room.

The Emilia Romagna region – as the protocol states – welcomes the availability of trainees to work in these structures and is committed to monitor and ensure training of the professionals who will serve in the Cau, evaluating the effectiveness of the reorganization of the access routes to urgent services.

The agreement (77.71 KB)