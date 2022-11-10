Home Health Emergency listeria, a bacterium found in cured meats and cheeses
Health

by admin
An alarming situation is spreading in the United States with listeria, a type of bacterium that attaches itself to the immune system and can be found in cured meats and even cheeses.

There are currently more than 10 people affected by this bacterium, all hospitalized with the same symptoms. Unfortunately there was also a death.

Listeria emergency

In the United States the situation is starting to be more worrying about the bacterium listeria. The cases seem to increase and not stop. The toll of hospitalized people is always growing in different states of America and unfortunately the bacterium recorded the first death.

According to the survey conducted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who contracted the microbe would have an average age of around 74 years.

cheeses
The statistical study revealed that half of these are men and most of them who have been infected come from Eastern Europe. The bacterium appears to have been found in cured meats and cheeses.

The reports

And bacterium which could become a killer if it still continues its run. At the moment there has been only one death and a steady increase in hospitalizations in different areas of the United States. The reports were scheduled in most cases a New York with seven infected people, three in Maryland a mid-Atlantic state, two cases of listeria nell’Illinois is in the Massachusetts and of the individual cases both in California than in the state of New Jersey.

The person who lost his life was del Marylandon the other hand, a pregnant woman had a miscarriage due to the bacterium. It is not yet known what were the triggering causes that seem to affect only a certain segment of the population.

The people most affected, in fact, have an average age of 74 and are originally from Eastern Europe or speak the Russian language.

Investigations underway

At the moment the investigators they do not have a clear picture of what the triggers of this bacterium may be. The investigations continue and according to the men of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it was found that most of the infected subjects bought cured meat o cheeses at a Net Cost Marketa franchise authorized for the resale of international foods.

According to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the counter dedicated to gastronomy and all the useful utensils for processing cured meats and cheeses can be an easy target for the bacterium. listeriaspreading and difficult to annihilate if not caught in time.

