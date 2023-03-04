Healthcare New provisions in Ats Valtellina and Alto Lario: the Central Station must always be called on 116117. A doctor will answer who will arrange a televisit or will divert the request to the competent unit

The structure of the medical guard in the province of Sondrio has changed since this morning. And it is important to know that it will no longer be possible to directly access the emergency medical clinics (which are now formally called the “Continuity of Care Service”) in Bormio, Tirano, Sondrio, Morbegno, Chiavenna and Dongo, because first you need to call the Central Medical unique 116117.

What should be done

In practice, if until today, Saturday 4 March, the user who needed a service or a prescription could go directly to the on-call doctor, now he can no longer do so, but must dial the number and relate to the Central The only one set up by the Ats della Montagna in collaboration with Areu, the regional emergency and urgency agency and Asst Valtellina.

At the other end of the line, a doctor replies, who collects the patient’s needs and, when the latter’s conditions allow it, is able to guarantee a televisit and any related prescription, so as to prevent the patient from you have to move from your home.

When, on the other hand, he deems it necessary, the doctor of the Unified Headquarters will activate the colleagues stationed in the peripheral offices, either for the outpatient or home visits. In practice, in one way or another, it is always necessary to go through the Single Central Office, which is operational every day from 19 to 8 the following morning, on Saturdays, Sundays, and on holidays also from 8 to 19, therefore 24 hours out of 24.

At the same time, in each district of Asst Valtellina and Alto Lario, the emergency medical posts were activated: they are active every day, from 19 to 24 and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays also from 8 to 19, even if – the we reiterate – they cannot be called directly.

Unlike the Single Exchange, the local stations cover the evening, but not the whole night, as they are not active from midnight to 8 the following morning. However, the health authorities specify “from midnight to 8 am, if the doctor of the Central Unit deems a visit necessary, he will activate home access in any case”.

The stations

In detail, the Bormio medical emergency posts are active in via Agoi 8, alternating with Tirano, in via Cappuccini 4, that of Sondrio in via Stelvio 25, that of Morbegno, in via Morelli 1, and that of Chiavenna in via Cereria 4, alternating with Dongo in via Falck.

It is evident that this is not the panacea for all ills, because there are still two “override” medical guardianships between Bormio and Tirano and between Chiavenna and Dongo, the most difficult territories and with the greatest gaps from the point of view of territorial assistance. However, the model satisfies a need for structuring that was imposed, given the chronic shortage of medical personnel to guarantee this service.