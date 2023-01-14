news-txt”>

Since mid-December, the ‘triple epidemic’ has exploded – that is, the simultaneous circulation of respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and Sars-Cov2 – which is spreading among children, recording record numbers for access to emergency rooms. This was stated by Stefania Zampogna, national president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Emergency and Urgency Medicine (Simeup), underlining how both emergency rooms and pediatric wards are under pressure from North to South.

“Simeup’s invitation – continues Zampogna – is first and foremost addressed to the parents of young patients, so that they do not abandon the prevention measures they have learned well with the Covid-19 pandemic, namely: social distancing, the avoidance of closed and crowded places, hand sanitization, all small measures that constitute an effective barrier also for the spread of the respiratory syncytial virus, the main cause of bronchiolitis in the first months of life”. Fundamental, he notes, is also the role of general practitioners and local medicine in promoting and encouraging participation in the vaccination campaign against the influenza virus in the pediatric range. Furthermore, “the wave of respiratory viruses, which highlights the well-known criticalities of the pediatric emergency-urgency network, is a further opportunity – he concludes – to reflect on the need to implement the guidelines on short-term intensive pediatric observation in all realities nationwide, an effective solution to reduce pressure on the hospital network, which would allow for the early discharge of less critical patients, thus optimizing the availability of hospitalization beds for the most serious patients”.