Emergency plan for pharmacies in the event of a power failure

by admin
Check the individual insurance options and take additional protective measures if necessary

In view of the increasing importance and the risk of long-term, large-scale power failures (blackouts), the question of suitable insurance cover for pharmacies is increasingly coming into focus. The current crisis has raised awareness of this topic and more and more pharmacists are concerned with taking possible precautions in the event of an emergency. In addition to preventive measures, there is the question of insurance cover against power failures.

The Working Group for Emergency and Disaster Pharmacy (AG KatPharm) of the German Pharmaceutical Society has had the topic of power failure on its agenda for a long time. Possible power outages are also addressed as part of the emergency plan they recommend for pharmacies. The AG KatPharm recommends pharmacies to consider at least two options as part of their emergency management. Option 1 covers short-term power outages lasting a few minutes to a few hours, while option 2 covers longer power outages lasting several hours or even days.

In connection with power failures in pharmacies, the question arises as to whether refrigerated goods insurance is advisable. Given that pharmacies store a wide variety of medicines and products that require controlled refrigeration, a power outage can cause significant damage. Refrigerated goods insurance offers special insurance coverage that covers the replacement of damaged or destroyed medicines as a result of a power failure. This allows pharmacies to maintain their commitment to safe patient care even during a power outage. The exact benefits and terms of refrigerated goods insurance can vary by insurance provider, so it’s important to review the policy carefully and seek additional protection if necessary.

Another significant condition extension for pharmacies is the “Best Performance Guarantee”. This extension offers comprehensive insurance cover and includes specific services that are particularly relevant in the event of a power failure. The “Best Performance Guarantee” ensures that all coverage extensions offered on the German market at the time of the damage are automatically included in the insurance. This allows pharmacies to benefit from current insurance standards without having to worry about constant adjustments to their policies. This extension of conditions thus offers pharmacies a clear advantage in terms of saving time and effort when administering their insurance benefits.

In view of the current risks and challenges, it is advisable that pharmacies learn about the possibilities of insurance coverage against power outages and take appropriate measures to ensure their business operations and the safety of patients even in such emergency situations. Refrigerated goods insurance can be an important protection mechanism to cover the financial consequences of damaged medicines and losses resulting from a power failure. The “best performance guarantee” ensures that pharmacies can automatically benefit from all the coverage extensions offered on the German market at the time of the damage. Pharmacies should check their individual insurance options and, if necessary, take additional protective measures to effectively protect themselves against power failures and to maintain smooth operations.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

