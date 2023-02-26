There were not enough doctors in the emergency rooms who register on the lists to be general practitioners (thirty only since the beginning of the year) and who leave the ward with…

The sanitary ware was not enough emergency room who register on the lists to be general practitioners (thirty only since the beginning of the year) and who leave the ward with the risk of no longer guaranteeing night shifts. Or those who resign from their hospitals and go to work in the rest of Italy – even as freelancers or for cooperatives – because the hourly wage is higher and the stress is lower.

“Collapsed hospitals”

Now the health care of Lazio registers another alarm bell: the Anaao union has calculated that our region is third at the national level for total unassigned and abandoned contracts on the front of specialization schools. In summary, if there is a shortage of doctors today (about 400 in Lazio), in the future it will be almost impossible to recruit them. Meanwhile, even yesterday, in the emergency rooms of Lazio there were at least a thousand patients waiting to be examined or to be transferred to the ward. Notes Giulio Maria Ricciuto, president of Simeu del Lazio: «Where you have a metropolitan entrance with a peripheral workforce it is difficult to respond to the needs». If pure logic weren’t enough to explain what happens in the emergency rooms, the numbers arrive. The head of the chief physicians of the Goddess of Lazio explains it, according to which the emergency medicine first aid departments of the hospital sector are one step away from collapse, with the impossibility of covering night workers. Result? “There is a serious risk that in the short term it will not be possible to guarantee the 24-hour service and this for various reasons: there are not enough doctors and many of those who are there have fled”. Just look at what happened for the next three-year course in basic medicine where in the list of over 500 candidates at least 30 (and the figure is downwards) are already emergency room doctors with regular contracts. The most serious aspect, however, is precisely this: being one step away from the suspension of assistance during the night where, and it is no coincidence, the most complicated cases often arrive, starting with road victims.

THE NUMBERS

But the scenario is this both in the Grassi di Ostia and in the Casilino, both in the San Giovanni and in the San Camillo and also running down to the emergency rooms of the provincial hospitals. «On average, there should be between 23 and 25 doctors in the first level Dea ward», continues Ricciuto. How many real ones instead? Half of them are operational at Grassi and these obviously also work at night with shifts that go from 38 hours a week to 48 hours. Of course, overtime is paid but night service cannot be covered by everyone: there is a doctor with health problems, for example, who is employed only during the day. Serious condition also because those who, until now, have resisted up to 48 hours a week, even for pay, can’t take it anymore physically and psychologically. And alongside this “hemorrhage” there is another that concerns specialization schools: Lazio is in fact the third region after Lombardy and Veneto, where the places advertised in competitions are not assigned, with the winners often they also prefer to go abroad. From 2020 to today, Anaao has calculated that 559 contracts have been lost in our area, 14 percent of the total, among those “abandoned” (the young doctor, despite having obtained a job, decides to retry the competition to change specialization) and ” unassigned”, because no candidate shows up. Among the specialties with the least appeal, emergency medicine, anesthesia, pathology and clinical biochemistry.

