A long open letter to the 288 doctors who have denounced the difficulties of working in the emergency rooms of Tuscany: signed by Silvia Chiassai Martini, mayor of Montevarchi, who explains that he has no means to intervene but to share their protest and their requests, attacking the Tuscany Region at the same time.

“Dear doctors,

I address you 288 who are passionate and in love with the mission you have chosen and that despite the unsustainable working conditions and the load of stress, due to the now chronic criticalities, you continue to do everything possible every day to take care of those who need help. During the tragedy of the pandemic, you have been called “Heroes” by all of us, primarily by those who have the duty and power to protect your job position. There was no use for the pain, drama and horror your eyes had to see.

After the emergency, you have never been seen again, nor heard, nor have you received answers from both national and regional politics”.

“The first signal that should have come in response to the shortcomings that Covid had highlighted in our health service was the Pnrr funds – continues Chiassai – and the Government of the time chose to allocate only the crumbs to that sector which, going into severe suffering, forced us to block the country for months and months with incalculable social and economic damage. Despite everything, you continued to work after the spotlights went out with the same difficulties as before. It is there for all to see that Tuscan healthcare is no longer what it was a few years ago, that due to the unfortunate choice of “mega aslones” there has been a progressive worsening of services for citizens and working conditions for you doctors, nurses and os”.

“The Tuscany Region continues to ignore the damage it has convincedly caused also going against the popular will of the 55,000 signatories who asked for the referendum against the will of the then President Rossi. At that time Giani, President of the regional council, didn’t even have the courage to confront us in the committee, made up of citizens who tried to fight against a giant to defend the rights of the weakest. Today, years later, it is evident that the politics of “power”, far from the people and from the real world, won that battle and the ruins of this choice of theirs are there for all to see”.

“But what do they know?” accuses Chiassai. “They certainly haven’t had the experience of spending hours in the emergency room, they have an immediate service, followed by the best doctors without waiting and without the humiliation that many sick people, especially the elderly, experience when they are “parked” on cots in the middle of the corridors. What do they know about the conditions in which the operators at the Gruccia Emergency Department work after the closure of the Serristori, with 140 accesses a day! We, on the other hand, have understood one thing, the clear intention of the Region, beyond proclamations and announcements, to weaken our hospitals, we have seen it in a striking way even during the Covid, to the advantage of a certain private individual, moving in these structures the services and with them the doctors”.

“As Mayor, responsible for the health of my citizens, I have no tool, no power that doesn’t beat my fists, denounce, stand openly at your side. Because a system based on “token” treatment is not acceptable, for a good 4.5 euros a day, which in the event of a vaccination emergency could be understood, but certainly not even extended to wards and emergency rooms “. And again: “The public service must be guaranteed, the private must be a free choice, an alternative, not the only possibility if we want to be treated in decent times”.

“Politics has the possibility of doing so – continues Chiassai’s letter – if the President really has the will to give answers, would design a territorial medicine that relieves the Emergency Departments from the anxiety they are in by providing in the Health Homes, which are flocking with the funds of the Pnrr, the presence of 118, general practitioners 24 hours a day, diagnostics and specialists, nurses, becoming made an alternative to the hospital emergency room since today they are containers that are too empty”.

“Dear doctors – concludes the letter – first of all as a citizen and then as a representative of my community, I say THANK YOU, because it’s only for the passion and the heart that you put in, if you don’t give up, even despite the gossip of that policy that promises only when it is attacked in the newspapers, then the news passes, it forgets about you again. But it is good that those who govern us both at the regional level in the first place and at the national level understand that the “angels” who saved us from the pandemic can no longer wait because they are exhausted, otherwise as you said, there will be a collective action of you professionals and us citizens, because the right to health is one of the principles of our constitution and must be guaranteed before anything else”.