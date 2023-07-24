Emergency room doctors: “Over 2,000 people arrive a day for heatstroke” – Healthcare

Nationally, about 2,000 people go to the emergency room every day for heat stroke, and about 4,600 for an indirect effect of heat on other pathologies. The data comes from the Emergency Departments which are part of the nascent National Observatory of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (Simeu), which conducted a survey on exit diagnoses.

The excess temperatures of recent times, the Observatory notes, has put Italians in difficulty and the number of accesses to the Emergency Department directly or indirectly linked to the heat is constantly at the center of attention.

According to the data collected, the diagnoses classified as “heatstroke” represent 4% of the total number of emergency room visits, with a substantial difference between the northern (2%) and central-southern regions (5%).

The same survey shows a greater indirect effect of high temperatures on the state of health of citizens: pathologies worsened or exacerbated due to extreme heat are in fact 8% of the total accessesi, also in this case with significant differences by geographical area (6% in the North, 11% in the Centre-South).

