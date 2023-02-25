Home Health Emergency room in trouble, the fault is more than the young – Medicine
Emergency room in trouble? The fault lies more with the young. Among 40-year-olds, in fact, only one access out of 10 is appropriate, while the percentage of appropriate accesses rises to 40% among the elderly. Therefore, the widespread perception that it is the elderly who crowd the emergency rooms (Ps) unjustifiably collapses. This is demonstrated by an Italian study conducted by the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg) and by the Italian Society of Geriatrics, Hospital and Territory (Sigot), published in the journal Geriatrics & Gerontology International, which for the first time examined over 20 million accesses to the Emergency Department in Italy in every age group.

The accesses of the elderly to the PS are therefore four times more appropriate than for young people, going from 10.7% of the 40-44 age group to 36.8% and 44.2% in the more advanced age groups. An increase in the appropriateness that is also found in hospitalizations, more justified in the elderly. The study is based on Emur (Emergency and Urgency Information System) data from the Ministry of Health and examines the 20,400,071 accesses to the Ps in 2015, corresponding to 335 admissions for every thousand inhabitants. The reference year is an example and the data remain current, also by virtue of the high number of patients considered and the extension to the whole national territory. The appropriateness (validated yellow or red code) of visits to emergency departments increases with age: it is 6.3% in the 5-9 year range, 10.7% in the 40-44 year range, 36.8% in the 85-89 age range and reaches up to 44.2% in the 95-99 age range.

“Access to the Ps grows progressively with age: out of a thousand inhabitants over the age of 90 there are 500 accesses a year, while they drop to 200-250 in the lower age groups – underlines Filippo Luca Fimognari, co-author of the study and director of Geriatrics and of the Medical Department of the Cosenza Hospital – Sometimes it is believed that the entry of the elderly is inappropriate, as they suffer from chronic pathologies, but precisely chronicity and frailty make the elderly clinically unstable, more vulnerable, and therefore more at risk of acute and serious clinical pictures that require time-dependent interventions that can only be implemented in equipped hospitals.In conclusion, we can state that one of the main causes of overcrowding in the ED is the increase in the absolute number of elderly people in Italy (every year are about 150,000 over 65s more than the previous year), which is associated with a constant reduction in the number of hospital beds, which also instead they should be increased”.

It is the “first time that such an analysis has been carried out in Italy, with such a large number – underline Lorenzo Palleschi, president-elect of Sigot, and Andrea Ungar, president of Sigg – and the survey shows that a strengthening of territorial assistance it cannot be the only tool to solve the problem of overcrowding in the PS”. Hence the proposals of geriatricians: “Hospitals need to be strengthened by increasing the number of beds dedicated to this segment of the population, increase the number of geriatric units and reverse a trend which paradoxically in recent years has seen a reduction in these beds just as it was growing the number of seniors”. Furthermore, the offer of geriatric services in hospitals should be increased: Orthogeriatrics, Delirium Room, Oncogeriatrics. Finally, the experts say, it is necessary to include the figure of the Geriatric consultant within the Emergency Department.

