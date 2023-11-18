Emergency room in trouble with doctors “on the run” and patients waiting for hospitalization. And they could “explode” after Christmas – breaking latest news

by Maria Giovanna Faiella

President Simeu’s alarm: «The number of elderly patients arriving with Covid is increasing». Overcrowding in the EDs is affected by staff shortages and improper access. In one ED out of three (especially in the North) the cooperatives provide an average of 60 shifts per month

Overcrowded emergency rooms with patients “parked” on stretchers waiting for a bed in the department or in other facilities; often these are patients with more than three pathologies for whom a bed has not been found in the “right” department, but in many cases they are elderly patients who turn to the emergency room for social-welfare problems who could find a more adequate solution outside the hospital. And then: there are around four thousand doctors missing in the emergency rooms, equal to 40 percent of the requirement at a national level, and the tendency towards abandonment by the doctors who work there continues. These are some data that emerged from a survey by the Permanent National Observatory of Simeu, the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine, on a sample of 137 complex MEU (Emergency Medicine) structures, equal to 30 percent of those present in Italy; the data refers to a sample of emergency room accesses equal to more than 6 million, representing 30 percent of the total ED activity.

The investigation

The data analyzed by the Simeu Permanent Observatory, presented in Rome on the occasion of the Academy of Simeu Directors – an operational meeting between the heads of the Italian hospital and university departments of Emergency Medicine – highlights on the one hand the chronic shortage of staff in Italian emergency rooms but also the main characteristics – identified by the facility directors interviewed – of the patients who most frequently remain on boarding, i.e. in the emergency room awaiting admission to the department.

Doctors “on the run”

In the last year, more than a thousand emergency doctors (1033) have left the emergency rooms; of these, seven out of ten resigned or retired or moved to general practice or private practice, while three out of ten were transferred to another hospital department. In the last 12 months, 567 new doctors have entered the emergency room, with a clear imbalance between leavers and new entries, equal to 45%, so only 55% are replaced. And the trend of doctors’ “escape” from emergency rooms continues, also because, as the Simeu investigation points out, the high level of litigation – one criminal case initiated for every twelve doctors – is a further element that does not encourage maintaining, or undertaking, the profession.

An insufficient coverage of the necessary shifts by the staff on staff, then, generates difficulties in managing the emergency rooms, also because, as the directors of the emergency-urgency structures underline, the corrections implemented produce an extreme fragmentation of the staff inside the emergency room. For example, the survey shows that in 54 percent of EDs there are atypical contracts (each doctor is busy for an average of 4 shifts per month); in one out of two emergency rooms there are medical managers not from the emergency department but from other departments of the hospital, on an additional service basis, for a monthly average of 3 shifts; and again: in one emergency room out of three there are cooperatives that provide an average of 60 shifts per month (especially in the North: 47 percent, Center: 19 percent, South: 10 percent). Fabio De Iaco, Simeu president, comments: «If we consider that an emergency room with medium-low activity, no more than 30 thousand visits per year, needs at least 300 monthly shifts, we realize the small contribution brought by these solutions, therefore of the extreme difficulty of governing the structures”.

Patients with multiple pathologies and social-welfare problems

The investigation highlights another phenomenon linked to access to emergency rooms, the so-called “boarding”, or the “stop” in the emergency-urgency structure, in many cases on a stretcher, waiting for a bed in the department. The facility directors have identified the main characteristics of the patients who most frequently remain on boarding; in particular, according to nine out of ten interviewees, these are patients with social-welfare problems, who could find a more adequate solution outside hospitals; two out of three directors report that they are patients with more than 3 pathologies and are in the emergency room because a bed was not found in the most suitable department; Finally, six out of ten ED directors say that in many cases these are elderly patients over 80 years old without a support network, for example family or home care.

Inappropriate access to the PS and lack of services in the area

Why does a patient who does not require immediate help for emergency and urgency reasons still go to the emergency room?

For example, Dr. De Iaco explains: «The eighty-year-old with multiple pathologies and a fever of 39 becomes a delirious, dyspneic patient (struggles to breathe) with a series of important problems, for which he ends up in the emergency room. And there he risks worsening his condition because he finds himself in an environment with a very high level of pathology which is also contagious but which, in many cases, cannot be contained in the emergency rooms as the spaces are designed today.” The solution? «Give these patients possible treatment alternatives in the area, such as care at home or in local facilities, but at the same time we need to make the emergency rooms more efficient – replies President Simeu -. As? Both through an increase in staff, but also through a profound review of the architecture and spaces of the current emergency rooms. Expanding spaces also means increasing the distance between patients; today – denounces President Simeu – there are many emergency rooms in Italy where the nurse does not go between one bed/stretcher and another, for example if he has to change the drip, therefore he has to move the stretchers to provide even urgent care” .

Access to the ED by elderly patients with Covid is increasing

And the situation risks exploding with the next peak of seasonal flu. The president of Simeu reports: «In recent days in various regions the number of Covid patients in emergency rooms is increasing, which obviously must be kept separate from the others. We expect a progressive worsening of the situation in the next month which will probably explode immediately after Christmas, both due to the intensification of social contacts and the combined effect of flu and Covid on a population that is rarely vaccinated”.

